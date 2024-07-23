Hailey Bieber shut down rumors that her engagement ring got a major upgrade thanks to her husband, Justin Bieber — it just got a minor one.

“Actually, this is only one carat bigger,” Hailey, 27, explained to W Magazine on Tuesday, July 23, while comparing her new jewelry to the original. “It’s just elongated.”

While discussing her Lorriane Schwartz-designed diamond ring, Hailey added, “They’re going off with their own stories about it. I don’t like it. I didn’t want to talk about it.”

Hailey showed off her new sparkler following her and Justin’s vow renewal ceremony in May. In a snap posted via Instagram at the time, she shared a pic of the rock, which is set in a gold band. She paired the ring with her Tiffany & Co. wedding band when she and Justin, 30, exchanged vows in 2019.

Related: Hailey Bieber’s Fashion Evolution Through the Years Cutouts! Catsuits! Cargo! Hailey Bieber — née Baldwin — is notoriously Hollywood’s It-Girl. The influencer has long been hailed as a fashion icon, even before marrying Justin Bieber in 2018. Together, the couple has slayed at the Met Gala, Grammys and Billboard Music Awards, serving up major #couplegoals. Hailey, however, is still a moment on […]

After Hailey posted the pics, jeweler Laura Taylor told Us Weekly that she thinks Hailey’s ring is “worth upwards of $1 million, thanks to its excellent clarity and rarity.”

Hailey’s original engagement ring, which is reportedly worth $500,000, was placed on her pinky finger alongside an assortment of other rings and a cherry blossom manicure courtesy of celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt.

Taylor theorized that Hailey may have moved her original engagement ring because of potential swollen fingers from her pregnancy. “As a temporary measure, she has switched it to her pinky finger on the opposite hand, where it will fit better for the last few months of her pregnancy,” she said.

Hailey announced in May that she and Justin were expecting their first baby together while sharing a romantic video renewing their vows. In the clip, Hailey cradled her baby bump while donning a lacy Saint Laurent gown with an off-the-shoulder neckline and a fitted skirt. She paired the look with a hooded veil.

Related: Pregnant Hailey Bieber’s Baby Bump Album Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) is bumping along throughout her first pregnancy. Hailey announced in May 2024 that she and her husband, Justin Bieber, are expecting their first baby together. “They are elated and so grateful they are expanding their family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really […]

“They are elated and so grateful they are expanding their family,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “It was everything they needed. Hailey is feeling really good. She has been laying low and trying not to overdo it with her work commitments.”

Since sharing her pregnancy news, Hailey has frequently taken to social media — and the streets — to show off her growing baby bump. While visiting New York City in June, Hailey stunned in a sheer black lace bodysuit by Alessandra Rich. She completed the look with an oversized leather trench coat, Saint Laurent slingback pumps and a Ferragamo mini leather tote bag.