Halle Berry has left her pants in 2023.

The 57-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, January 1, to welcome the new year in nothing but a black lace bodysuit, gold blazer and black slingback heels. Berry posed inside of a gold elevator with her head tilted back and her hip popped to the side.

She wore her hair in loose, tousled waves and accessorized with a chunky gold ring and layered gold necklaces, including one with a heart-shaped pendant. Berry captioned the post: “Heelllllloooooo 2024!”

Her followers flocked to the comments to show their love of the barely-there outfit. “Now I just finished explaining that we Leos don’t need attention all the time, but when we show out…ya’ll better take notice and show appreciation! ✨️👑💫💥🎊 Happy New Year, Halle!!” one fan wrote.

Berry’s friends also chimed in. “Hubba hubba 😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥💜💜💜,” wrote Taraji P. Henson as Naomi Campbell added “Happy Newyear @halleberry ❤️❤️❤️.”

On New Years Eve, Berry posted a video montage of her highlights from 2023, including snaps from her travels, attending the Oscars, New York Fashion Week as well as sweet clips with her boyfriend of three years, musician Van Hunt.

She captioned the video, “The story keeps getting better, ready for chapter ‘24 ✨.”

Berry and Hunt, 53, became Instagram official in September 2020 when Berry posted a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with Hunt’s name on it. She captioned the post, “Now ya know…” followed by a heart and foot emoji.

In June 2023, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair are “soulmates,” adding, “Halle’s exes have been full of drama, but Van’s the opposite. They have a lot of heat between them but no toxicity.”

Berry has been previously married three times; first to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, then to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005, and lastly to Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016.