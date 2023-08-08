Halle Berry is showing off her stunning natural hair.

“Sunday serve,” Berry, 56, captioned a Sunday, August 6, Instagram selfie in which she rocked an afro and a plaid red shirt. The actress then gave her boyfriend, Van Hunt, a shout-out, noting that he’s a fan of the look.

While Berry said to “forward all complaints” to Hunt, 53 — “my man loves this,” she wrote — fans quickly took to the comments section to agree with her boyfriend.

“A natural Black woman is power and light. You embrace both,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another chimed in: “You could be bald and you will always look amazing, kudos to your man for this look, you wear it well! 🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️.”

Berry has experimented with a variety of hairstyles over the years. Last August, she shared Instagram photos of herself with purple curls atop her short asymmetrical haircut. “I know I look like I’m doing nothing but my hair is quite busy 😂,” she captioned the snaps.

Although Berry enjoys switching it up when it comes to her hair color, she’s opted for short styles throughout most of her decades-long career.

“I love short hair — that’s me, that’s who I am,” she told Elle in May 2012. “I just feel confident and like my best self when I have short hair.”

Despite preferring to rock short hair most of the time, Berry acknowledged that sometimes she gets “a little bored” and uses hair extensions.

“The trick is that you have to get hair that looks like it’s actually growing out of your head — it has to be the same texture as your natural hair,” she shared.

Hunt, meanwhile — who Berry began dating in 2020— supports his girlfriend in more ways than just praising her natural beauty.

“Halle’s exes have been full of drama, but Van’s the opposite,” a source exclusively told Us in June. “They have a lot of heat between them but no toxicity. They’re soulmates.”

Berry previously sang the musician’s praises herself while speaking to Extra at a November 2021 screening of her directorial debut, Bruised.

“When you’re loved and supported as a woman. everything changes,” she said at the time. “The day looks brighter, everything looks better. Your opportunity seems limitless.”

Hunt then chimed in, saying that Berry’s remarks made him “feel warm and fuzzy, that’s for sure.”

Prior to her romance with Hunt, Berry was previously married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, to Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and to Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares 9-year-old son Maceo-Robert, from 2013 until they separated in 2015. She also shares daughter Nahla, 15, with ex Gabriel Aubry.