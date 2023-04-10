Keeping her head high! Halle Berry had a cheeky message for her haters after posting a sexy snap via social media.

“I do what i wanna do. 💋 happy Saturday,” the 56-year-old actress captioned an Instagram photo of herself standing naked on her balcony and sipping wine on Saturday, April 8.

The saucy picture received more than 600,000 “likes” on the platform within two days — but not everyone who saw it was a fan.

“Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids,” one social media user wrote in the comments section. “Aging with dignity is no longer a thing.”

The Oscar winner replied to the negative message with a witty remark of her own. “Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?” Berry wrote via Twitter on Sunday, April 9, in response.

The Die Another Day star’s hater was seemingly outmatched by the number of glowing comments that Berry received for her body positive post.

“Big Leo energy. That Part,” Meagan Good wrote in the Instagram comments. Author Maria Emmerich praised the Moonfall star’s choice to go nude, adding, “We’ll [sic] behaved women never made history ❤️.”

Kelly Rowland showed Berry support as well, commenting on the snap, “YES!!!!” Halle Bailey, meanwhile, responded to the post with a clapping hands emoji and two exclamation points.

The Monster’s Ball actress, for her part, is no stranger to confronting social media trolls. In February 2021, Berry shut down a hater who questioned why she wasn’t married when she shared a quote via Instagram that read: “Women don’t owe you s—t.”

“With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN’T keep a man,” one troll commented on Berry’s Instagram upload, which prompted the X-Men star to reply, “Who said I wanted to keep them? I’m all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!”

Berry has tied the knot three times. She was married to David Justice from 1993 to 1997, Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. The Catwoman star was also in a long-term relationship with Gabriel Aubry from 2005 to 2010. (Berry shares daughter Nahla, 15, with Aubry, 46, and son Maceo, 9, with Martinez, 57.)

The Ohio native, who has been dating Van Hunt since 2020, is also vocal about being comfortable in her skin and has posted steamy photos online on more than on occasion.

“Hump day self love,” Berry captioned a series of pictures last month that she took in her bathroom. In one image, the Emmy winner wrapped her arms around her bare chest as steam filled the room.

The second snap revealed a little more of the Gothika star’s naked physique as she stood in front of her mirror.