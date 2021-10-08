A time out for tattoos! Halsey may have their fair share of ink, but they’re pressing pause on getting any more designs for the time being.

The 27-year-old singer, who welcomed baby Ender with Alev Aydin in July, took to Twitter on Thursday, October 7, to answer a handful of questions from fans about life, her experiences as a new parent and more.

When one follower asked, “Got any tattoo plans now you’re not cooking a bb?” the star responded: “I wanna tattoo my whole stomach but I think I gotta wait until I’m ‘done having kids’ cause some of my existing belly area tattoos have already seen better days.”

While Halsey has upwards of 40 tattoos on her body, one of her largest designs, a portrait of Marilyn Mason, is on the side of her torso. “Got Mason tattooed on my ribs. I love Adelaid so much already. Marily. Not Charles. Sheesh lol,” she captioned February 2019 tweet.

They also have “baby” tattooed just above their bikini line and “Serendipity” under their breast. The “Without Me” singer gave a glimpse at how their stomach has changed following pregnancy back in September.

“Well……this is what it look like 🧸,” they captioned a picture of their stretch marks, which was taken three weeks postpartum.

Fans quickly took to the comments section to commend the performer for being so candid about the changes their body is experiencing. “IM BEYOND HAPPY FOR YOU!! What a beautiful loving environment you’ve created for the gorgeous little one you’ve created! And I adore you for showing your stretch marks for what they are — life’s natural tattoos from giving life,” a user wrote.

Another person added, “Thank you for showing your stretch marks beautiful mama,” while someone else said: “Thank you for posting the stretch marks.”

Halsey announced the birth of their first child on Monday, July 19, via Instagram. “Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021,” they wrote.

Fast forward to Halsey’s birthday in September and they showed Ender’s face for the first time. “The best birthday gift there is,” they captioned the post, adding a rocket ship emoji.

Ender couldn’t be cuter, rocking a blue beanie and red, yellow and green onesie. Katy Perry commented, “That’s it!” While another fan wrote, “The little smile😩😩😩.”