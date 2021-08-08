Getting real. Three weeks after welcoming their first child, Halsey showed off their postpartum body.

The “Without Me” singer, 26, posted an Instagram gallery on Saturday, August 7, of their new physique and baby Ender, 3 weeks. “Well….this is what it look like 🧸,” they captioned the post.

In the snap, Halsey bared their tummy so their stretch marks are visible to the camera.

The gallery also featured photos of their son’s colorful nursery, Ender snuggled up in a gray blanket, their living room and their partner Alev Aydin holding the newborn. Aydin, 37, reposted Halsey’s gallery onto his Story with a “!!!!!!” caption.

A week earlier, the New Jersey native shared a sweet photo via Instagram while breastfeeding their little one.

“#worldbreastfeedingweek we arrived just in time!” the singer, 26, captioned a picture taken at a park. In the pic, the “Walls Could Talk” crooner pulled down a pink tank top to nurse the baby.

Halsey gave birth to their first child with Aydin in July and confirmed the news via Instagram a few days later.

“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” they captioned hospital photos of the family of three. “Ender Ridley Aydin 7/14/2021.”

The Grammy nominee announced their surprise pregnancy when they posted maternity photos via Instagram in January. The I Would Leave Me If I Could author also tweeted the news at the time, writing, “It’s wonderful to celebrate something with you all after years of sharing [my miscarriage and endometriosis struggles]. And just so we’re aware, if it wasn’t for COVID, I woulda done the tour pregnant.”

A month later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the singer was “over the moon” about their upcoming arrival.

“They’re giving themselves so much tender loving care and focusing on what’s to come,” the insider told Us at the time. “They are doing a lot of meditating, eating healthy, doing yoga and overall focusing on resting and giving their body as much TLC as possible through this beautiful transition.”

Later that month, the songwriter shared off their baby bump while at the beach. They captioned an Instagram post, “I’ve been thinking lots about my body. It’s strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”