Meditation, yoga and more! Pregnant Halsey is taking good care of her body ahead of her first child’s arrival.

“Halsey is feeling over the moon about being pregnant,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the singer, 26. “She’s giving herself so much tender loving care and focusing on what’s to come. She is doing a lot of meditating, eating healthy, doing yoga and overall focusing on resting and giving her body as much TLC as possible through this beautiful transition.”

The Grammy nominee’s pregnancy has had a “positive impact” on her music, the insider adds. “She sees this as a time to write new narratives and get super creative with her music. This is the next chapter of her life and she sees it as somewhat of a new beginning.”

The New Jersey native announced last month that she is pregnant with her first child, debuting her bare bump in maternity shoot photos. “Surprise,” the songwriter captioned the January reveal.

Halsey’s boyfriend, Alev Aydin, commented on the social media upload at the time: “Heart so full. Love you sweetness.” She replied, “I love you!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

The source tells Us that the I Would Leave Me If I Could author thinks Aydin, 37, is “a beautiful person,” adding, “She is just excited to share this new chapter with him. It doesn’t matter to her if it’s a boy or a girl — she just wants the baby to be healthy!”

The “Bad at Love” singer has previously spoken about her fertility journey, from her endometriosis battle to her multiple miscarriages. “It’s wonderful to celebrate something with you all after years of sharing all the sad stuff,” she tweeted in January.

Halsey froze her eggs at age 23. “Doing ovarian reserve is important for me, because I’m fortunate enough to have that as an option, and I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility [and] about protecting myself,” the mom-to-be said during an April 2018 appearance on The Doctors. “Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel like less of a woman. You don’t feel sexy, you don’t feel proud, and you don’t feel like there’s much hope, so taking these measures to make sure that I get to have a hopefully bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper