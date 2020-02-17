No filter! Ashley Graham put her post-baby stretch marks on full display one month after welcoming her son, Isaac, with husband Justin Ervin.

“Same me. Few new stories,” the model, 32, captioned a revealing snapshot that showed off the stretch marks from her baby bump. Graham announced that her life “changed for the better” after the birth of her son on January 18.

Throughout her pregnancy and post-delivery, Graham has kept it real and shared nearly every detail. She opened up about her home birth experience during a recent episode of her “Pretty Big Deal” podcast, speaking candidly about the strength it took to deliver naturally.

“Now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there’s nothing I can’t do. Like, there’s nothing that could come my way where I say, ‘Oh, that’s too hard. I can’t handle that,'” she explained on February 4. “I went through laboring for six hours naturally at home. Right there in a big old pool. Don’t worry, it wasn’t on the carpet.”

Even after bringing her little one into the world, the American Beauty Star host has been brutally honest about healing.

“Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too,” Graham joked, posting a mirror selfie to Instagram on February 10. “After all these years in fashion, I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes, even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies! It’s been tough.”

Despite facing the unexpected challenges of being a new mother, the A New Model author is keeping a positive attitude. She even had a playful response for rude comments about her unshaved armpits during her December 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“For all the ladies out there who did not shave their pits basically their whole pregnancy or at least until the end, I haven’t shaved since my last public appearance,” she said with a laugh in an Instagram Story earlier this month.