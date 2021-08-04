Halsey Breast-Feeds Their 3-Week-Old Child Ender in Sweet Shot

Bonding with their baby! Halsey nursed their child, Ender, in an adorable Tuesday, August 3, Instagram photo.

“#worldbreastfeedingweek we arrived just in time!” the singer, 26, captioned a picture taken at the park. In the social media upload, the New Jersey native pulled down their tank top while the little one fed. The newborn wore dog-patterned pants and a white onesie.

The sweet shot came three weeks after the Grammy nominee gave birth to their and Alev Aydin’s infant. “Gratitude,” Halsey captioned black-and-white hospital photos in July. “For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love. Ender Ridley Aydin. 7/14/2021.”

The I Would Leave Me If I Could author announced their pregnancy news in January, posing topless with their budding belly on display.

“Surprise,” the songwriter wrote via Instagram at the time. They went on to tweet, “It’s wonderful to celebrate something with you all after years of sharing [my miscarriage and endometriosis struggles]. And just so we’re aware, if it wasn’t for COVID, I woulda done the tour pregnant.”

The “Bad at Love” singer clarified two months later that their pregnancy with Aydin, 38, was “100 percent planned.”

Halsey tweeted in March: “Why is it OK to speculate and pass judgment about fertility and conception? … I tried very hard for my bb. But I would be happy even if it were another way.”

The then-pregnant star told Allure last month that they tried “very hard” to conceive their child. “Alev and I have been really good friends for four years,” they explained to the magazine in July. “And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You’re the person I’m supposed to start a family with.’ A lot of people had opinions about that.”

Halsey noted that their fans were not “entitled to an update” about their life, from dating the screenwriter to “planning a child.”

The pair have “spoken about marriage” as a possibility, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February. “Marriage is not the sole focus whatsoever,” the insider explained. “They for sure love and adore Alev. They are very much in love. … They love Alev and think he is a beautiful person. At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that they have a loving relationship with the father of their baby.”