



Heidi Klum is a married woman now and she has the ring to prove it.

The German supermodel wed guitarist Tom Kaulitz in a yacht ceremony off the coast of Italy on Saturday, August 3.

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2019: See All the Diamonds and Bling

Since then the couple has enjoyed their time together in a romantic honeymoon daze as we’ve seen on the model’s Instagram feed. Snap shots include pictures of them kayaking, visiting local towns and swimming in lots of bright blue waters.

In one post on Wednesday, August 15, the 46-year-old shared a picture of the couple’s wedding bands as they held hands on a boat. As over-the-top as their entire trip seems, the classic gold rings are sleek and simple.

In the accompanying caption she wrote what roughly translate to, “I’ll go with you wherever you want… even to the end of this world… by the sea on the beach.”

This bauble is quite a change from the Project Runway alum’s engagement ring. When announcing the news via a sweet Instagram post on Monday, December 24, Klum showed off her giant bling in a black and white photo. The three-stone sparkler includes a large dark center jewel surrounded by a halo of tiny diamonds as well as two diamonds flanking it.

This extravagance paired perfectly with her incredible modern-day princess wedding dress, which was a strapless number from the Berlin label Kaviar Gauche, according to an Us Weekly source. To elevate its beauty, the gown included off-the-shoulder, puffy sleeves and was designed with intricate floral detailing all throughout. Within the sweetheart neckline, the Germany’s Next Topmodel host wore a diamond necklace, which spelled out her husband’s name, “Tom,” with a heart in place of the “o.” To top it off, she wore an elegant long veil than pinned into her beautiful sun-kissed locks.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!