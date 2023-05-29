Heidi Klum Soaks Up the Sun Topless in Tiny Bikini Bottoms: Photo

Baring it all! Heidi Klum went topless in France.

The 49-year-old supermodel soaked up the sun on a balcony wearing nothing but a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms in a sultry snap shared via Instagram on Friday, May 26. Klum rocked a fresh face for the impromptu shoot and held onto a white rose. “Cap d’Antibes 🇫🇷 🥰❤️ 🌞 🌹,” the TV personality captioned the social media post.

Klum has been in Europe celebrating the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel turned heads at the Pot-Au-Feu premiere on Wednesday, May 24, in a revealing yellow gown by Zuhair Murad. The vibrant number featured a daring cutout at her bust, crisis-cross straps and a thigh-high slit.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

As she dazzled photographers on the red carpet, the Making the Cut star raised her arms, throwing her jewel embellished cape into the air. The movement, however, accidentally made Klum reveal more than she wanted to as she suffered a slight nip slip.

The America’s Got Talent alum didn’t let the fashion blunder bring her down, however. She continued to beam at the event with gorgeous makeup including sparkly eyeshadow, long lashes, rosy cheeks and a nude lip. Klum wore her blonde tresses loose in beachy waves and her bangs were swept to the side.

The following day, the runway star attended the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala in a mint green Georges Hobeika dress that was designed with an asymmetrical neckline, a cinched waist and lots of feathers. “Beautiful night for an AMAZING cause,” Klum wrote alongside an Instagram photo of her look, which she completed with metallic open-toe heels. “Thank you @amfar for having me and for the incredible work you to do #CureAIDS.”

Whether she’s slaying in her birthday suit or an eye-catching gown, Klum knows how to make a memorable fashion statement.

She opened up about her daring style in an August 2022 interview with She Knows, sharing, “I want to show people what is out there.”

“I like to show different things on me, so I still like to model for everyone in a way,” she continued. “I have so many different moods all the time … Sometimes I want to be sassy, then I want to be super sexy, then I want to be ‘Business Barbie,’ then I love to be bohemian … it’s all very eclectic.”