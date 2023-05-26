Oops! Heidi Klum accidentally revealed more than she wanted to at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

The 39-year-old model dazzled Us on the red carpet in a Zuhair Murad Couture yellow gown at the Pot-Au-Feu premiere on Wednesday, May 24. The frock featured a daring cutout at her bust, criss cross straps, a thigh-high slit and a flowy skirt. When the Making the Cut star raised her arms to throw her jewel embellished cape into the air, the cutout shifted on Klum’s chest and resulted in a slight nip slip.

However, the America’s Got Talent alum didn’t let the fashion blunder bring her down. She continued to beam on the red carpet with gorgeous makeup including sunny eyeshadow, long lashes, rosy cheeks and a nude lip. Her tresses were worn down in beachy waves and her bangs were swept to the side with strands falling over her forehead.

The Models of the Runway star took to Instagram on Thursday, May 25, to showcase her neon look. In the carousel of photos, the Germany native confidently shared a snapshot that revealed part of her breast. “#Cannes2023 💛✨,” she captioned the post while tagging celebrity photographer, Gabriele Di Martino. The mom of three posted more clips from the soirée, which included a dramatic photo of her cape being tossed above her head, and a sultry video of the Sports Illustrated model ruffling up her hair before stepping onto the carpet.

Klum’s fabulous looks at the film festival didn’t stop there. On Thursday, May 25, she attended the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala, in a less risqué look. The blonde beauty donned a mint green Georges Hobeika dress that featured an asymmetrical neckline, cinched waist, high-low skirt and lots of feathers. Her ruffled skirt included a delicate train and the garb was finished with a chic bustle on her back.

For glam, the fashion icon sported a fresh face, subtle eyeshadow, flirty lashes, feathered eyebrows, minimal and glossy pink lips. She teamed the makeup with sparkly earrings and silver heels.

On the carpet, Klum posed alongside husband Tom Kaulitz and the lovebirds adorably shared a kiss. The guitarist, 33, for his part, looked extra handsome in a timeless tuxedo featuring a white button-down, black bow tie and matching pants. His brunette locks were worn in his natural coils and brushed back. To complete the ensemble, the Tokio Hotel band member stunned in gold bangles.