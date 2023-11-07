Dove Cameron proved a perfectly crafted ponytail is always a good idea at the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City on Monday, November 6.

The flirty ‘do was brought to life by celebrity hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg, who called the style “architectural.”

Rozenberg exclusively gave Us Weekly the breakdown on the styling session, revealing that he brought the hairstyle to life using all Dove Hair products, which couldn’t have been more fitting.

The bouncy coiffure complemented Cameron’s black leather Coach dress, platform heels and puffy leather handbag, which was the goal for Rozenberg. “We wanted to play off Dove’s stunning Coach gown by taking the early 2000s nod in her look and creating an architectural Y2K ponytail with stunning body and bounce,” he told Us.

To do this, he had Cameron wash her tresses with Dove’s Intensive Repair Shampoo and Conditioner to “prep her strands” and prevent “damage or breakage caused by heat styling and accessory usage.”

Related: The Best Looks From the 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards: See Anne Hathaway, Chase Stoke... The Council of Fashion Designers of America hosted its annual awards show at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Monday, November 6. The glitzy ceremony — presented by Amazon Fashion — was hosted by Anne Hathaway, who was praised by the organization for her contributions to film and fashion. “The […]

While Cameron’s hair was still wet, Rozenberg “coated” her locks with Dove’s Hair Therapy 7-in-1 Miracle Mist, which helps detangling and gives hair a “shine throughout styling.” Next, Rozenberg took a blow dryer and a round brush “to give the body of her hair a nice bouncy texture.”

He continued, “At the parameters, I used my 1.25-inch Harry Josh Flat Iron to straighten the top edges and make sure the strands were extra smooth.”

Then, the structuring began, Rozenberg explained. “I separated the front of her hair into one-inch sections on either side of her face, using the temples to the ear as my guide to separate a clean section,” Rozenberg said. “For the rest of her hair, I carefully brushed pieces back into a mid-level pony in the center of her head and used a super stretchy elastic made of headband material to ensure to prevent unnecessary breakage.”

Related: The Most Eccentric and Extravagant Celebrity Hair Moments of 2023: Florence Pugh... Stars including Florence Pugh, Halle Bailey, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and more have shown off their most eclectic and eccentric hairstyles in 2023 — from colorful coiffures to bold braids, the options have been endless. Pugh wowed Us when she unveiled a shaved head at the 2023 Met Gala in May. At the event, she […]

To seal off split ends, Rozenberg then went in with Dove’s Brilliant Gloss & Repair Serum to add “extra glossiness.” He completed the ‘do by using a toothbrush and Dove’s Style + Care Flexible Hold Spray to clean up Cameron’s hairline.

Rozenberg also added Hidden Crown hair extensions in the shade Dark Brown #2 to create fullness.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

In addition to Cameron, Rozenberg’s high-profile client list includes Natalie Portman, AnnaSophia Robb, Allison Williams, Emma Chamberlain and Meghann Fahy.

The 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards were hosted by Anne Hathaway at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City and were also attended by Kim Kardashian, Lori Harvey, Serena Williams and Gwyneth Paltrow.