A new ‘do! Idina Menzel said goodbye to her signature long locks and hello to a big chop.

The Disenchanted actress, 51, took to Instagram on Monday, January 16, to debut a gorgeous bob. In the reel, Menzel used a sparkly filter to show off the dramatic transformation. Her chin-length tresses were styled in voluminous waves, creating the perfect messy but chic look. Giving fans all the angles, the American Murderer star turned her head side to side, smiled, tucked her strands behind her ear and even ruffled it up.

“So this happened today,” Menzel captioned the social media post, tagging her hairstylist, Paul Norton. The “Into the Unknown” singer’s hair makeover was praised by her followers with many, including her famous friends, sharing their excited reactions in the comments section.

Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith commented, “Love it! 🔥🔥” as reality star Alexis Lives wrote, “Soooo cute.😍” Celebrity makeup artist, Katey Denno added “Loooooove it!!!”

For glam, the Broadway star sported a fresh face. She looked radiant with rosy cheeks and light mascara. The “Let It Go” singer completed the look with a teal fuzzy sweater and a dainty gold necklace.

Norton also posted the video and captioned it, “New Year.. off with the old! New cut on @idinamenzel by Me using @unite_hair @hottoolspro for styling.” He continued, “Who’s next, I’m feeling scissor happy!”

The Los Angeles-based stylist has also worked his magic on the manes of Cecily Strong, Jane Seymour, Nikki Bella and more. He previously styled her hair at the Disenchanted premiere in November 2022. Her silky strands were parted down the middle and styled in loose curls.

That night, the Tony award winner turned heads in a Khoon Hooi gown. The bodice of the vibrant frock was light green and had fabulous off-the-shoulder sleeves. The garb was finished with a ruffled skirt and rhinestone details, which complemented Menzel’s earrings. The Cinderella actress finalized the getup with glimmery eyeshadow, winged liner, dramatic lashes and vibrant blush.

While Norton often styles Menzel’s crown in coils, he created a fantastic updo on the brunette beauty in 2020. For the 92nd Oscars, she rocked a twisted coiffure that featured face-framing bangs. The Enchanted star wore a J. Mendel fuchsia gown to the event teamed up with a diamond necklace.