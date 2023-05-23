Irina Shayk Wears Nothing But Lingerie and Jewelry on Cannes Red Carpet

Her rules! Irina Shayk broke red carpet tradition at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 22.

Instead of opting for a glamorous gown or a dazzling dress, the 37-year-old supermodel attended the Club Zero screening in a bra and underwear. Shayk was photographed arriving at Hotel Martinez following the viewing, rocking Gucci lingerie. The set, which featured a lace top and thong bottoms, was covered in the Italian fashion house’s signature GG motif.

The runway star teamed the pieces with a completely sheer overlay, mesh opera gloves and toeless knee-high stockings. The Russia native added even more drama with a plastron necklace that was equipped with cascading diamonds. She also donned black sunglasses and a bold red lip. Shayk completed her look with a pair of sandal heels.

The L’Oreal Paris spokesperson’s daring appearance comes after she showed skin at the Firebrand premiere on Sunday, May 21. That evening, she flashed her abs in a leather design by Mowalola. The garment featured a crisscross halter top and a low-rise skirt. The fashion star teamed the number with gems from Messika Jewelry.

Shayk kicked off her Cannes festivities on Saturday, May 20, attending the Killers of the Flower Moon premiere in a blue tulle gown by Giorgio Armani. The getup was made with a plunging construction and a protruding skirt.

When it comes to making style statements, Shayk does what she wants. Following the Met Gala on May 1, which honored the life and career of Karl Lagerfeld, she broke the late designer’s famous fashion rule.

After gracing the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a toga-like silk dress by Yohji Yamamoto, Shayk left the soirée and changed into sweatpants for post-event gathering. The Intimissimi ambassador teamed the cozy gray bottoms with a white tank top and sparkly gold boots from Timberland’s collaboration with Jimmy Choo. She topped the outfit off with the Ana Khouri choker she wore during the annual ball and a burgundy bomber jacket.

While Shayk managed to glam up the ensemble with sparkly jewelry and glitzy footwear, Lagerfeld considered sweatpants a no-no.

“Sweatpants are a sign of defeat,” the former Chanel creative director wrote in his 2013 book, The World According to Karl. “You lost control of your life, so you brought some sweatpants.

Perhaps Shayk’s casual style statement was a purposeful — and hilarious — nod to the iconic artist.