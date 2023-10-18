Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whoever said wearing white after Labor Day was a fashion faux-pas clearly hasn’t seen snaps of Issa Rae‘s frosted ‘fit from last night.

As one of Hollywood’s preeminent powerhouses — both in front of the camera and behind the scenes — Rae is known for embracing bold colors, textures and patterns on the red carpet. But for a Tuesday, October 17 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Barbie star stepped out in a shimmery two-piece set teamed with a matching duster. The Peabody Award-winning multi-hyphenate, who stopped by Fallon to chat about her new Prosecco brand Viarae and returning Max comedy Rap Sh!t, accessorized the ensemble with sleek stilettos and dainty gold jewelry. Rae reminded Us of a powerful lesson ahead of party season: When your look is bejeweled, it’s best to keep the rest simple.

While there was plenty to praise, the Insecure creator’s practical duster coat stole the show. With tricky transitional temps dominating the forecast these days, functional fashion is key — and now you can get the look on Amazon!

Get the ANRABESS Casual Long Sleeve Draped Open Front Long Cardigan Jacket for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Of course, the primary difference between this popular pick from the mega-retailer and the Insecure creator’s captivating cover-up is the material (if you’re just here for sequins, read on — there are some blingy beauties below). But aside from the obvious, this ANRABESS option has everything it takes to become your autumn outerwear MVP. The lengthy garment offers up more coverage than a traditional cardigan, with ample warmth to boot. In fact, one reviewer even noted it’s “buttery soft” with a “thick cashmere feel.” This makes it suitable for a slew of occasions — think pumpkin-picking outings, dinner and drinks with the girls on a brisk evening or even just layering up to combat that pesky office air-conditioning.

Now, many shoppers tend to dismiss duster coast as boxy and unshapely, but according to happy customers, this piece is “structured” and sturdy — making it far more flattering than alternative styles.

If this duster isn’t doing it for you, check out more of our favorite finds below!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop more duster coats and cardigans we love:

Kancy Kole Sequin Cover-Up If sequins are crucial to nailing the assignment, this cover-up will be the belle of the ball at any holiday event on your calendar! $51.99 See it!

BB DAKOTA Show Stopper Jacket The second the leaves start changing, there’s always an excuse to go extra in the fashion department — and this duster is just the ticket! See it!

ANRABESS Cardigan Sweater In the market for easy, relaxed glamour to get through the season in style? Look no further than this gem — on sale now! $36.33 See it!

Not your style? Discover more outerwear here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: Jada Pinkett Smith Is the Queen of Cozy in Tapered Trousers Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Quiet luxury may have taken centerstage in the fashion industry this year, but Jada Pinkett Smith proves it’s all about cozy luxury. In the midst of a bombshell book tour promoting her memoir, Worthy, Pinkett Smith has embraced […]

Related: 21 of the Best Dresses and Jumpsuits With a Quiet Luxury Vibe Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Editor’s note: Article updated on October 13 at 9:21 a.m. The quiet luxury movement is moving at full steam ahead. The trend calls for timeless, well-tailored, chic and minimalistic fashion picks — without the designer monograms and recognizable […]