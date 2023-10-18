Your account
Stylish

Issa Rae Makes a Case for Duster Coats As Fall’s Key Outerwear Piece

By
Issa Rae
Issa Rae in Paris earlier this month.Getty Images

Whoever said wearing white after Labor Day was a fashion faux-pas clearly hasn’t seen snaps of Issa Rae‘s frosted ‘fit from last night.

As one of Hollywood’s preeminent powerhouses — both in front of the camera and behind the scenes — Rae is known for embracing bold colors, textures and patterns on the red carpet. But for a Tuesday, October 17 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Barbie star stepped out in a shimmery two-piece set teamed with a matching duster. The Peabody Award-winning multi-hyphenate, who stopped by Fallon to chat about her new Prosecco brand Viarae and returning Max comedy Rap Sh!t, accessorized the ensemble with sleek stilettos and dainty gold jewelry. Rae reminded Us of a powerful lesson ahead of party season: When your look is bejeweled, it’s best to keep the rest simple.

While there was plenty to praise, the Insecure creator’s practical duster coat stole the show. With tricky transitional temps dominating the forecast these days, functional fashion is key — and now you can get the look on Amazon!

Actress Issa Rae arrives on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 to ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images) Getty Images

Get the ANRABESS Casual Long Sleeve Draped Open Front Long Cardigan Jacket for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Of course, the primary difference between this popular pick from the mega-retailer and the Insecure creator’s captivating cover-up is the material (if you’re just here for sequins, read on — there are some blingy beauties below). But aside from the obvious, this ANRABESS option has everything it takes to become your autumn outerwear MVP. The lengthy garment offers up more coverage than a traditional cardigan, with ample warmth to boot. In fact, one reviewer even noted it’s “buttery soft” with a “thick cashmere feel.” This makes it suitable for a slew of occasions — think pumpkin-picking outings, dinner and drinks with the girls on a brisk evening or even just layering up to combat that pesky office air-conditioning.

Now, many shoppers tend to dismiss duster coast as boxy and unshapely, but according to happy customers, this piece is “structured” and sturdy — making it far more flattering than alternative styles.

If this duster isn’t doing it for you, check out more of our favorite finds below!

Shop more duster coats and cardigans we love:

Kancy Kole Sequin Cover-Up

Women's Sparkling Sequin Cover Up Loose Open Front Long Sleeve Cardigan Coat Dress for Evening Party(Sliver,XL)
KANCY KOLE
If sequins are crucial to nailing the assignment, this cover-up will be the belle of the ball at any holiday event on your calendar!
$51.99
See it!

BB DAKOTA Show Stopper Jacket

Steve Madden Apparel Women's Show Stopper, Gunmetal, XS
BB DAKOTA
The second the leaves start changing, there’s always an excuse to go extra in the fashion department — and this duster is just the ticket!
See it!

ANRABESS Cardigan Sweater

ANRABESS Cardigan Sweater for Women Oversized Casual 2023 Trendy Coat Coatigan with Pockets Long Sleeve Open Front Knitted Soft Cozy Jackets Duster Outwear 952mibai-XL Off-White
ANRABESS
In the market for easy, relaxed glamour to get through the season in style? Look no further than this gem — on sale now!
$36.33
See it!

Not your style? Discover more outerwear here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

