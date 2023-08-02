Issa Rae just gave Us a very important reminder that two-pieces are always a good idea.

The 38-year-old actress was spotted at the Good Morning America studios on Tuesday, August 1, in a textured white crop top and a coordinating miniskirt. The look was refreshing, airy and presumably kept her comfortable in the New York City heat. Rae gave the ensemble a monochrome finish with a pair of ivory sandal heels and accessorized with Gucci’s Diana mini tote bag. She also wore metallic gold earrings and had her hair styled in trendy Senegalese twists.

Rae previously slayed in a two-piece while promoting Barbie in London — ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike — last month. She was a vision in a pink tweed look by Self Portrait. The ensemble included a button-adorned bralette and a matching miniskirt with pockets. Rae styled the outfit with sparkly pink heels and a bedazzled handbag.

She dazzled in pink again at the film’s U.K. premiere on July 12. Rae rocked a strapless fuchsia dress that featured a high slit and a protruding detail at the waist. At the event, however, she hilariously confessed that she hates the color pink.

“I, like, actually hate pink. So much,” she told TV personality Amelia Dimoldenberg on the red carpet. “I know. I don’t want the records to stop in the film.”

Rae continued: “But, you know, I’m in the pink spirit for this movie and after it’s done, I’ll burn it all. … I just, you know, I love it for Barbie. It makes me so happy for Barbie, but for myself, I’m a bit darker.”

Barbie stars Margot Robbie as the titular doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken, with Rae portraying President Barbie.

Rae opened up about being cast in the film in a July 13 interview with Glamour, sharing that she initially had some doubts. She explained that she got the call from director Greta Gerwig after completing both Insecure and Rap Sh!t.

“I was like, ‘Well, I’m going to let myself go. I’m eating everything,’” Rae told Glamour. “And then I got the call to do Barbie and was like, ‘Oh, no, I am not Barbie-shape ready.’ Then I realized Greta’s Barbie world consists of all body types. So, while I was still on my fitness journey, I felt less insecure about my Barbie body or lack thereof.”