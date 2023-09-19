Jada Pinkett Smith is slaying the pink hair game.

Pinkett Smith, 52, took to Instagram on Monday, September 18, to share her fabulous new hair color on her birthday. In the image, her locks were smoothed down and dyed in a stunning rose gold shade. She gazed into the camera while posing with her hand resting on her forehead. For glam, she slayed pink cheeks, glossy lips and minimal eye makeup. Her eyebrows were perfectly manicured and filled in and she showed off her natural complexion.

Pinkett Smith accessorized with silver hoop earrings, a black turtleneck sweater and long almond-shaped nails. “This ain’t noth’n but a birthday sherbet surprise within a Virgo sunrise✨🎉,” she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends including Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Terri Vaughn and more celebrated by commenting “happy birthday” messages. More fans praised her new hair color and wrote, “Love the new color sis.” A second added, “Ooh, this rose gold like haute on you, honeeeeey.” A third gushed, “That color is EVERYTHANG!”

This past summer Pinkett Smith shared an update on her hair growth journey via Instagram. In the first photo, Pinkett Smith donned a freshly shaved head, but when fans swiped through the carousel, they saw a bleach blonde pixie cut. “This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back,” she captioned the post. “Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see✨.”

Related: Everything Jada Pinkett Smith Has Said About Her Alopecia Condition, Hair Loss T... Sharing her story. Jada Pinkett Smith hasn’t shied away from discussing her struggle with alopecia and hair loss over the years. The actress found herself at the center of controversy at the 2022 Oscars after Chris Rock joked that he was excited to see her in a potential G.I. Jane sequel, seemingly referencing her shaved head. […]

Through the years, Pinkett Smith has been open about her struggles with alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss. She first started experiencing the condition in 2018. That same year, she shared how “terrified” she felt “when it first started” in a May 2018 episode of her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk. “I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh, my God, am I going bald?’”

In February 2023, she opened up to The Guardian about her refound beauty standards after losing her hair. “Specifically, as Black women, we identify so much of ourselves with our hair,” she said. “It was scary. I had to really dig deep and see the beauty of myself beyond my aesthetics.”

Related: Lily James, Brad Pitt and More Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2023 New year, new ‘dos. Time and time again, celebrities have provided Us with major hair inspiration with their bold color changes, drastic chops and Rapunzel-like hair extensions — and 2023 is no different. Lily James proved a lob is always a good idea when she arrived at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on January 10 […]

Pinkett Smith’s buzz cut made headlines at the 2022 Oscars when Chris Rock — who hosted the awards show — seemingly joked about her shaved head. “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” he said, referencing the character’s famous short hair.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Although she initially rolled her eyes at the comment, husband Will Smith then defended his wife and slapped Rock, 58, across the face. “Leave my wife’s name out of your f—king mouth,” he said while sitting back down.

Will, 54, apologized the next day for his actions and announced his resignation from the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science. Subsequently, the Academy banned Smith from attending all Oscars events for 10 years.