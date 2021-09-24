Jasmine Sanders’ newest project may be her coolest and most imaginative yet. The 30-year-old Sports Illustrated cover star is soaring to new heights and places a super stylish avatar!

“I’ve been working on an amazing and innovative project with Elite World Group and I’m so excited to finally share this with you all,” she wrote via Instagram. “EWG Virtual turned me into a hyperrealistic avatar that walks, moves and looks exactly like me – I’m completely blown away… This is the future of fashion, and I’m so happy to be a part of it!”

The German-American supermodel went on to reveal the behind-the-scenes of the process that had her going from IRL to a sci-fi beauty dressed in a Tommy Hilfiger workout set.

“I’ve done all kinds of photo shoots since I was a teenager, but I never could’ve imagined something like this,” she shared with her 4.6 million followers. “The scanning session and motion capture to create my Avatar was such an incredible and futuristic experience. Special thank you to the incredible @JuliaHaart and everyone at @EliteWorldGroup who helped make this happen!”

Julia Haart, who is Elite World Group’s Chief Executive Office and co-owner and star of My Unorthodox Life, had the vision of where the future of fashion was heading and launched EWG Virtual in 2020.

This week, Haart announced that EWG Virtual is partnering with Tommy Hilfiger and HV Advisors, LLC, a subsidiary of Hilfiger Ventures, LLC, the fashion designer’s private investment vehicle, as it continues to transform how brands interact with virtual talent and experiences.

Hilfiger, for his part, brings an amazing knowledge of the fashion industry and unmatched access in entertainment to the EWG’s digital (and hyper-realistic!) metaverse.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Tommy and his company on this new virtual venture. We are both passionate about creating innovative business models and reinventing the way things are done,” Haart tells Us Weekly.

The reality star continued: “By digitizing our models, athletes, musicians, actors and cultural influencers, we are providing our talent with opportunities to extend their personal brands and engage with their fans in new digital formats that will create longevity in their careers. The possibilities of what we can achieve together is endless. This is the future of media.”

Hilfiger, who is always on the pulse of fashion, said he’s “excited” to expand upon the ways in which talent, consumers and brands can “connect with one another.

“In the past year, virtual experiences have rapidly become a part of our new normal, giving us more ways to interact with each other as well as how we engage with our favorite brands and consume entertainment, pop culture and the celebrity world,” he said.

While Sanders worked closely with Haart to ensure the realness of her avatar by perfectly selecting its hair color, which is perfect for the one and only Golden Barbie, and a 3D outfit, she still has to fill in one blank for her character: “Now I need your help: what should I name her?!”