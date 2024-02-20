Jenna Dewan is serving Us serious pregnancy style inspiration.
The 43-year-old actress was photographed in New York City on Monday, February 19, wearing two different looks.
Dewan arrived at the set of Live with Kelly and Mark in a mid-length black skirt and a white three quarter length sleeve top. The skirt featured an oversized bow at the waist and plenty of cascading pleats. She teamed the look with a pair of white strappy heels and gold stud earrings.
She sported black eyeliner, shimmery eyeshadow and long lashes. Dewan wore her hair down in loose waves and parted in the middle.
Later that same day, the Step Up actress was spotted in a slightly more casual, yet still elevated look. She wore a form fitting white turtleneck bodysuit that accentuated her baby bump. She paired it with silver cowboy boots and a long camel coat and accessorized the look with a black tote bag and tortoise shell sunglasses.
Dewan is expecting her third child — her second with fiance Steve Kazee (the pair share a son Callum Kazee, 3). She shares daughter Everly Tatum, 10, with ex-husband Channing Tatum.
During the episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, Dewan opened up about her current pregnancy.
“Having two kids while pregnant is a whole feat of itself,” she told the hosts, adding, “You’re like, ‘I’m exhausted, but when would I not be exhausted?’”
In June 2023, Dewan revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that she and Kazee, 48, are slowly but surely planning their wedding (the couple have been engaged since February 2020).
“My family’s like, ‘When guys, when?’ We’ll get there. I promise, we’re getting there,” Dewan told Us. “We at least have the location, so we’ve gotten [a] step further. But it’s just been so busy, honestly. Life has been so busy, and work’s been busy.”