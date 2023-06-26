Jenna Ortega revealed that her personal style isn’t far off from what her Netflix character, Wednesday Addams, wears onscreen.

“The problem is that since doing that show, if I do wear something black, it seems like I’m leaning into character, but it’s my genuine style,” Ortega, 20, told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published on Monday, June 26.

The You alum went on to share that she “genuinely resonates” with both Wednesday — the gothic, pigtail–wearing teenager — and the color black. “It’s easy,” she said. “And I feel the most like myself when I’m wearing all black, which is also why doing that job is really exciting.”

Ortega brought her grunge glam vibes to the Met Gala last month, gracing the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a Victorian-inspired ensemble by Thom Browne. The edgy look included a corset bodice and a ruffled skirt that was adorned with pearls. The Scream V actress teamed the garment with knee-high stockings and black-and-white patent heeled brogues.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

She previously showcased a mysterious fashion moment at the Wednesday premiere in November 2022. For the series’ red carpet bash, Ortega wore a black lace slip dress by Versace paired with a tulle veil that shielded her face.

When she’s not doing press or working on set, Ortega’s wardrobe includes more relaxed looks and subtle pops of color.

“I’m awful at [putting together outfits in the morning]. Especially because I’m usually going to work, so I wear my personal clothes for five seconds,” the California native said. “So, it’s just sweats, and I get cold easily too, so I always go for a cardigan. I have these red thrifted boots from the ‘70s that I’m obsessed with … any time that I can find a way to get those in, I will.”

In addition to fashion, Ortega has been busy making a name for herself in beauty. In April, Dior announced that she had been tapped as the new face of the fragrance Gris Dior. Her role with the luxury label has helped her learn a lot about scents and preferences.

“I don’t know if I have a sensitive nose or what, but I’m very, very peculiar about the scents that I do like,” Ortega told WSJ. “I like something that is unisex and androgynous. I don’t like anything that’s too sweet. If something is sugar or lollipop or whatever, I can’t do it.”