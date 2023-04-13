Way beyond black and white! The A-list of young Hollywood stepped out to celebrate Dior’s unique Gris Dior fragrance and the opening of the brand’s immersive Grey Zone beauty pop-up inspired by the iconic color of the house of Dior’s headquarters on Paris’ Avenue Montaigne and the scent named for it in West Hollywood on April 12. Stylish was there to absorb every detail!

Much like the gorgeous, lavender-tinged-grey juice and interactive art installations in the space, the stars — including It-girl of-the-moment, Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega, The Woman King’s Thuso Mbedu (both faces of the just-launched #DareInGrisiDior campaign), White Lotus beauty Alexandra Daddario and Hacks star Hannah Einbinder as well as mega-influencers Liza Koshy, Marianna Hewitt and Deon Hinton — brought every nuance of chic.

Clad in shades of saturated black, dove grey, and the occasional scarlet (hello, Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale!), celebrities sipped free-flowing Moet & Chandon champagne and snacked on elevated tator tots topped with caviar while wandering through 8,000 square feet of installations created by multi-media artists tapped by the brand to interpret the shade grey through the lens of various mediums including paint, light and sound.

DJ MAAD was on the decks, spinning tunes that kept party-goers grooving while they watched Thomas Trum paint a wall in hues of dusty purple using a road-marking machine, stepped through a lush garden strewn with touch-sensitive lights designed by Mileece, or were invited to snap a pic to be placed on the Greydient Wall.

Guests left with a limited-edition spray-painted package of Gris Dior, the scent of which was ever-present throughout the glamorous night. The whisper-light yet heady genderless aroma, part of Dior’s La Collection Privée, is laced with notes of bright bergamont, night-blooming jasmine and green aromas sensually described by master perfumer-creator Francois Demachy as “humid undergrowth.”

The best news? The Grey Zone pop-up exhibition is open to the public through Sunday, April 16. Step into the space located at 8175 Melrose Avenue and experience the cool, interactive art and activities the celebrities loved at the opening party! Go to dior.com to reserve a spot.

Scroll through to see exactly what the stars wore to The Grey Zone.