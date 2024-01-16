Your account
Jenna Ortega Is a High-Fashion Lattice in Floral Dior Gown at the 2023 Emmys

Feature Jenna Ortega Looks Stunning at the 2023 Emmys Awards
Jenna Ortega Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jenna Ortega is ready for her close up.

The 21-year-old actress turned heads at the 2023 Emmys on Monday, January 15, in a strapless sheer green and pink Dior dress featuring floral embroidery. The gown cinched in at the waist before flaring out into a stiff ball gown silhouette. She accessorized the sweet look with sequined nude pumps, and a diamond necklace, bracelet and ring.

Ortega wore her hair down and parted in the middle and sported dramatic smokey eyeshadow, long lashes and pink lipstick.

She is nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Wednesday Adams in Wednesday.

The 2023 Emmys, which were originally scheduled to air on September 18, 2023, were postponed to this month due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

See the Complete List of 2023 Emmy Awards Nominees and Winners

Wednesday, which first aired in November 2022, is based on the iconic morose character of Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family. Originally created by cartoonist Charles Addams, the story has been adapted several times — most famously, as a TV series which aired from 1964 until 1966, and again as a film in 1991.

Jenna Ortega Looks Stunning at the 2023 Emmys Awards 2
Jenna Ortega Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

This year, Ortega has made history as the second youngest person nominated for an Emmy. The only nominee younger than her in Emmys history is Patty Duke, who was nominated for her role in The Patty Duke Show at just 17 years old. At the time, Duke was nominated for Outstanding Continued Performance by an Actress in a Series.

Ortega has served countless Wednesday Addams-inspired red carpet looks since the hit TV show’s premiere.

Feature December 2023 Jenna Ortega Style Evolution

Most memorably, the actress channeled her character’s edgy, collegiate style at the 2023 Met Gala. There, Ortega donned a black asymmetrical gown designed by Thom Brown. The gown featured a lace up corset and cropped jacket and was adorned with schoolgirl-style bows and pearls. Ortega completed the eclectic look with preppy knee-high socks and a pair of black and white heeled patent leather brogues. The gothic, Victorian-inspired look gave Us all of the spooky Addams Family feels.

Jenna Ortega Looks Stunning at the 2023 Emmys Awards
Jenna Ortega Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

In an interview with InStyle published in March 2023, Ortega reflected on how her role in Wednesday has impacted her style.

“I do think that Wednesday changed my taste a lot,” she told the publication. “I have a hard time getting her off of me, at least clothing-wise.”

Jenna Ortega

