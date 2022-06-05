What’s inside? While Jennie Garth doesn’t always tout around her purse, it’s chock full of essentials when she needs them.

“I don’t really carry a purse very often,” the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly. “I don’t leave my house that much [and] if I do leave my house, I don’t leave my car. Like, that’s the next level.”

She added: “But when I go get out of the car, this is my purse and these are all the things in it that I can’t live without. So, there’s a lot in here, that’s why it’s big [because] I actually have a lot of big things in here!”

The Illinois native — who wed Dave Abrams in 2015 — opens up her bag exclusively with Us, sharing exactly why she keeps certain items on hand.

Staying Hydrated

“I don’t know about you, but are you guys addicted to carrying a water bottle wherever you go now? Like, like something’s gonna happen and there’s not gonna be any water to drink wherever I go,” she told Us. “But I know there is because I got my bottle and you can fit a full bottle wine in here if you want to, just saying. … I don’t, but you could!”

Her Own Youth Elixir

“This is my homemade face spray that I use morning, noon and night and all the time in between,! I make this [and] it’s all natural. It’s, like, four ingredients and I’ve used this [for] many, many years. It’s my secret, secret youth serum right here. Maybe someday I’ll share it with you guys [but] for now, it’s all mine.”

Golfer Gal

“This is funny. This is something that I just won,” the actress noted. “I just started golfing during the pandemic and I’m learning. [I’m] not great yet, but I’m learning. This is, something that my club gave me. It says most improved of 2021, but … my name is ‘Jeanie Garth.’ I don’t know if you can see that,” she said while holding up the golf trophy. “They misspelled it and I don’t know, but it means more to me now that it’s not even the right name.”

Staying Calm

“What else? Oh, this is very important to me on the daily. This is called ‘My Brain.’ These are supplements by Dr. Aman. This is great if you have anxiety or nervous energy [and for] supernatural way to kind of calm things down in there, which I think we all might need from time to time.”

Write It Down

The What I Like About You alum added: “My journal, this is another big item I have in my purse. … I never know when I’m gonna have a brilliant idea or an idea that I think is brilliant. So I have a lot of like ideas for shows or, you know, business ventures, anything like that. And I also keep all of my self-help notes in here.”

Taken from a Friend

“What else? Oh, here’s some glasses. Oh, these are funny: These are actually my best friend Tori [Spelling]’s glasses. I stole them from her so that I can see right [clearly]. They help a lot but don’t tell her [because] I don’t wanna give these back.”

What else is inside Garth’s purse? Watch the exclusive video above to see her go-to lip balm, her favorite chips and more!

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential