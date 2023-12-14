Jennifer Aniston’s Christmas tree is every hair enthusiast’s dream.

Aniston, 54, hilariously decorated her Christmas tree with products from her haircare brand, LolaVie. In a video she shared via Instagram on Wednesday, December 13, Aniston meticulously tucked the Glossing Detangler in between a string of lights. Next, she looked for sturdy branches to rest more bottles on. When she finished embellishing her tree, she took a step back and smiled.

The rest of Aniston’s tree was decorated with white lights, glass ornaments, colorful knick knacks and more.

In the video, Aniston wore a gray sweater featuring a V-neck teamed with black pants. She accessorized with a gold necklace, bracelet and ring and rocked dark red nails. Her blonde hair was parted down the side and worn in soft waves.

Mariah Carey’s “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” played in the background. “@lolavie Christmas 🎄✨❤️,” Aniston captioned the post.

Aniston launched LolaVie in 2021, gushing to Allure at the time that she offers products that cater to a number of different needs.

“I love a really good detangler because my hair has gone through so much thrashing,” she said, noting that she used to experiment with a number of serums and detanglers before formulating the perfect one. “I love for a product to have many jobs in one, so it has a heat protector and shine, and so it’s time-efficient.”

Aniston gushed that her line is perfect for her own simple haircare routine, which consists of “basically washing and conditioning it, putting the detangler on, brushing it through, putting it up in a towel for ten minutes, and then I either blow it out or let it dry naturally.”

In November 2022, Aniston demonstrated how fans can achieve her flawless curly tresses with the help of LolaVie.

In a clip shared via Instagram, Aniston showed how to tame her post-shower curls while using a few drops of the brand’s lightweight hair oil. She massaged the oil into her hands while scrunching her strands. Aniston then ran the oil through her crown and shook her locks around. She smiled for the camera while showing off her finished look: bouncy and natural curls.

“Air dry and a little bit of @Lolavie,” she captioned the post.

Although Aniston has now mastered how to style her hair, it didn’t always come easily.

While playing Rachel Green in Friends — which aired from 1994 to 2004 — her character sported bouncy layered locks. While most fans loved the look, Aniston hated “The Rachel.”

“I was not a fan,’” Aniston told Glamour in 2015. “That was kind of cringey for me. Looking back—honestly, even during that time—I couldn’t do it on my own.”

She continued, sharing she “needed” her hairstylist Chris McMillan “attached to my hip. Left to my own devices, I am not skilled with a hairbrush and blow-dryer.”