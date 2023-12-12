Jennifer Garner’s first and only experience at the Met Gala was “scary.”

The 51-year-old opened up about attending the ball while sharing her no fuss, no muss beauty routine in a Monday, December 11, episode of Vogue’s “Beauty Secrets” YouTube series. “I went to the Met Ball exactly one time,” she explained. “I found it a little scary, so I haven’t been back.”

That year, the soirée featured a “Poiret: King of Fashion” theme. She graced the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a strapless red Valentino gown and walked arm in arm with the fashion house’s founder, Valentino Clemente Ludovico Garavani.

Garner called the gown “magical” and gushed that being Garavani’s date was “majestic and special.”

Elsewhere in the video, Garner shared why she prefers a simple but efficient skincare regimen. She began her process by removing makeup from her face with the help of Rationale’s The PreCleanse Balm. Next, she rinsed again with Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Cleanser and exfoliated with YSE Beauty’s Your Favorite Ex Exfoliating Pads.

“I had hormonal acne when I was younger, and so I got super into skincare,” Garner explained as she washed her face. She went on to rave about the power of hyaluronic acid, found in the Hydro Boost Cleanser, sharing, “It brings and locks moisture at the surface of your skin, so it adds like a layer of poof.”

As she applied Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Moisturizer, Garner (who has been a Neutrogena ambassador for more than a decade) explained that she likes to do her beauty routine as “quickly as possible.”

“Sometimes I get really into the whole routine of it, and I just really enjoy taking care of myself, but pretty much I’m getting it done as quickly as possible — any kind of skincare, any kind of self-care,” she said. “It just has to happen because you can’t get fancy about it. Sometimes you just need to get ready or go to bed.”

Although Garner likes to breeze through her steps, she doesn’t skimp on the product.

“You always have to do sunscreen, it doesn’t matter,” Garner said as she applied Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost Water Gel Lotion Sunscreen to her face and chest. “You gotta layer that SPF on. I wasn’t serious about SPF when I was younger.”

Sharing words of advice, Garner stressed, “Nothing looks better in your fifties than sunscreen in your twenties, ladies. You heard it here first.”

Afterward, Garner applied her makeup, starting with Westman Atelier’s Foundation Stick. “I just use it wherever you see a little redness.” She blended the product with a brush, creating a smooth and dewy base.

“I am not a doing-my-own-makeup kind of gal,” she said humbly before going in with Chanel’s Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream and Stila’s Convertible Color Lip & Cheek Cream Blush. “Look who’s coming to life!” she joked.

Garner then lifted her lashes with Surratt’s Relevee Lash Curler and Westman Atelier’s Eye Want You Mascara and talked about what beauty practices she hopes to instill in her children. “All I care about my kids doing is that they wash their face at night and wear SPF. Other than that, it’s their business,” Garner said. (She shares daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. )

Garner concluded her routine with Hermés Rouge Matte Lipstick and Byredo’s Gypsy Water perfume.