Jennifer Lawrence is back with another red statement piece — and this time, it’s in the form of a $10,000 coat.

The Don’t Look Up actress, 33, attended the opening night of the Broadway show, Appropriate, on Monday, December 18, wearing decidedly festive attire.

The star of Lawrence’s outfit was a bright red oversized coat by The Row. The simple coat, which features two front pockets, was worn open over a black floor-length dress and a pair of black patent leather pumps, both of which were also designed by The Row.

Lawrence kept her hair and makeup simple. She wore her long blonde locks down, parted in the middle and tucked neatly behind her ears. She played up her eyes with black kohl eyeliner, long lashes and sparkly bronze eyeshadow.

Lawrence also kept her jewelry minimal and wore only a pair of simple gold hoops to accessorize the look. She posed in front of photographers before heading inside to watch the play.

Appropriate, which stars Sarah Paulson, Elle Fanning and Corey Stoll, follows the Lafayette family as they return to settle the remains of their family estate in Arkansas after their father’s passing. Soon, however, dark family secrets begin to emerge and the group is confronted with the truth of their past. It opened on Monday, December 18, and is running through Broadway’s 2023–2024 season.

Earlier this fall, Lawrence was spotted wearing the color red several times in a row, prompting Us to wonder whether she was gearing up for a “tomato girl fall.” While it’s been weeks since Lawrence has been spotted wearing the color, her latest appearance in the coat is a surefire sign that she is channeling the holiday spirit.

After teaming up with stylist Jamie Mizrahi in 2023, Lawrence’s style has gotten a major revamp. Paparazzi photos of Lawrence walking the streets of New York wearing long wool coats by Totême, luxurious cashmere sweaters by The Row, and dark oversized sunglasses by Loewe have turned her into the poster child for the quiet luxury aesthetic.

In an August interview with Vogue, Mizrahi opened up about how she views Lawrence’s personal style.

“There’s a clean, relaxed way to how she dresses,” she told the publication. “She’s timeless and doesn’t take herself too seriously. Her wardrobe is relatively straightforward and modern, and it isn’t driven by what’s fashionable.”