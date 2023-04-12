She’s not a regular mom … she’s a cool mom! Jennifer Lopez is the star of Coach’s new Mother’s Day campaign.

The 53-year-old singer — who shares 15-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony — was the picture of spring in the celebratory ad, which debuted on Wednesday, April 12. (Lopez and Anthony finalized their divorce in June 2014. She married Ben Affleck in July 2022 after the duo rekindled their romance in May 2021.) In the Coach shots, Lopez was a glowing sight as she modeled Coach’s most popular accessories.

In one photo, the “Get Right” artist posed with the brand’s pink Tabby bag while sitting in a serene garden. For a different image, Lopez flashed a wide smile as she held Coach’s Rogue handbag, which was adorned with floral embellishments. The Enough star complemented the piece with a color romper.

Along with the images, Joshua Woods — who also took the photos — directed a short film that saw Lopez gush about the gift of motherhood. “Everything about my upbringing forms me as a person and as a mother today,” she said while twirling in a denim dress paired with baseball cap covered in Coach’s signature logo. “The things I learned about working hard, being a good person, following your dreams … all of those things that I learned when I was little that my mom tried to teach me, I try and pass that on to my kids as well.”

Lopez shared the video via Instagram on Wednesday, writing: “Shoutout to all the moms. It’s almost time to celebrate your main lady (and all that she does).”

The Maid in Manhattan star was announced as Coach’s global brand ambassador in November 2019. She has since starred in numerous ads for the fashion house, joining fellow A-list ambassadors Selena Gomez and Michael B. Jordan.

“I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach,” J. Lo said in a statement at the time. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style — an uptown downtown mix.”

The brand raved about Lopez in return. “Jennifer is so authentic. She’s determined and she’s an original who has followed her own path to do things her own way — she really embodies the attitude of Coach and our new campaign,” the Coach creative director Stuart Vevers said.