Another year, another slay! Jennifer Lopez celebrated 2023 in style.

The “Get Right” singer, 53, rang in the new year wearing a plunging halter dress. In a photo shared via Twitter on Sunday, January 1, Lopez rocked a floor-length frock that featured a satin red bodice and a figure-hugging black skirt. The look was finished with a crystal-covered jewel at her waist. The New York native paired the gown with golden glam that included a shiny highlight, glossy lips, smoky eyes and dramatic lashes. She had her hair styled in loose, shaggy waves that were parted down the middle.

In the shot, Lopez was captured holding a glass of champagne. Alongside the image, the “On the Floor” artist included a snap of her festive decor as well as a cupcake that spelled out the new term but appeared to say “2028.” (The icing seemingly covered the number three, making it look like an eight.)

“Are you back from the future? Happy New Year,” one fan wrote in the comments section. A second tweeted: “JLo is 5 years in the future and still looks hot af.” A third added: “If Jen says it’s 2028 then it must be.” Another commented: “Can someone explain the cupcake?”

Lopez shared more moments from her holiday weekend via an Instagram video on Sunday. In the clip, the Maid in Manhattan star sipped on a cocktail and sported a pair of “2023” glasses.

A day earlier, the Enough actress uploaded a compilation of her favorite 2022 moments, which included time with her 14-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, filming Marry Me, accepting the lifetime achievement honor at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards and marrying her husband, Ben Affleck. The lovebirds, who rekindled their romance after ending their first engagement in 2004, tied the knot in July and again in August on the grounds of Affleck’s Georgia estate.

The two celebrated their first Christmas as a married couple with a star-studded party on December 17 at their home in Hollywood. Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian and more were in attendance to celebrate the joyous season. During the soiree, Affleck, 50, and Lopez performed a rendition of John Legend‘s “By Christmas Eve,” with the Argo director confidently grabbing the mic and receiving a round of applause, as seen on their guests’ Instagram Stories.

For the evening, the “All I Have” songstress was a must-see in a sparkly dress by Gucci.