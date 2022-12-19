Merry and bright! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got into the holiday spirit at a star-studded Christmas party with their closest pals.

The Gone Girl star, 50, and the Grammy nominee, 53, hosted a celebration at their home in Hollywood on Saturday, December 17, with Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian and more on hand to ring in the festive season. At one point during the bash, vocal coach Stevie Mackey sat down at the piano to help Lopez and Affleck serenade their guests.

The couple performed a rendition of John Legend‘s “By Christmas Eve,” with the Argo director confidently grabbing the mic and receiving a round of applause. Lopez smiled beside her husband during the holiday karaoke session, and the couple later shared a passionate kiss.

Affleck and the Marry Me actress, who were initially engaged in the mid-2000s, reunited in May 2021 following Lopez’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Nearly one year later, the Oscar winner proposed for a second time. The twosome surprised fans with a low-key Las Vegas wedding in July, exchanging vows again in a more traditional ceremony in August at Affleck’s Georgia estate.

“Ben and Jen are still in their honeymoon phase,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October of the newlyweds. “They are very head over heels for each other.”

After two weddings — and two European honeymoons — the Gigli costars are settling into married life. “Becoming husband and wife hasn’t changed their relationship much, except for the fact that it solidified what they had,” the insider explained. “They’re looking at homes to purchase together and hoping to find one they’re both happy with. It’s been an ongoing process.”

This season marks the first Christmas of the couple’s marriage. Lopez and Affleck previously shared a glimpse of how their blended family celebrated Thanksgiving at home.

“This Is … Thanksgiving Holiday 🤍🍁,” the “On the Floor” singer captioned an Instagram video in November, documenting her festive traditions with her husband and the duo’s respective children. (Lopez shares twins Emme and Max, 14, with Marc Anthony, while the Justice League actor coparents daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.)

Ahead of the holidays, Lopez opened up about how the kids have adjusted to their new normal. “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she told Vogue in her December 2022 cover story. “They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far.”

At the time, the Second Act star raved over Garner, 50, calling her an “amazing coparent.” Lopez went on to explain how she hopes her home will be a safe environment for her three stepkids.

“What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up,” the New York native told Vogue.