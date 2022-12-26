Jennifer Lopez was merry and bright this Christmas! The singer showed off her holiday attire and decor, giving Us inspiration for 2023.

For the big day, Lopez, 53, looked festive in a teal dress that featured tiny red ribbons. The frock was finished with a posh white collar and a bow at her waist. The “Get Right” artist paired the number with trendy red platform pumps. For her glam, the Maid in Manhattan star donned a sleek bun, a golden highlight and a rosy lip — courtesy of her makeup line, JLo Beauty.

In photos shared via Instagram on Sunday, December 25, Lopez posed alongside her Christmas tree, which showcased turquoise ornaments that perfectly complemented her outfit. The “I’m Real” artist also gave fans a glimpse of her Christmas tablescape that included a gorgeous display of red flowers, wine-colored candles, maroon wine glasses and plaid napkins.

Lopez opened up about her Christmas spread in a new post from her On the JLo newsletter on Monday, December 26, explaining that she went with a hummingbird theme. “To me, hummingbirds are messengers of love … They’re also the fastest bird but they always have time to stop, eat something sweet and smell the roses. I identify with them, but more than anything whenever I see one, I feel like it’s a sign from God that everything is going to be OK.”

The holiday marks the “Let’s Get Loud” artist’s as the wife of Ben Affleck.

Earlier this month, the lovebirds, who tied the knot in July, hosted a star-studded party with their closest pals at their home in Hollywood. Billie Eilish, Kim Kardashian and more were in attendance to celebrate the joyous season. During the soiree, Affleck, 50, and Lopez performed a rendition of John Legend‘s “By Christmas Eve,” with the Argo director confidently grabbing the mic and receiving a round of applause, as seen on their guests’ Instagram Stories.

For the evening, the “All I Have” songstress was a must-see in a sparkly dress by Gucci.

Affleck and the Marry Me actress, who were initially engaged in the mid-2000s, reunited in May 2021 following Lopez’s split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Nearly one year later, the Oscar winner proposed for a second time.

After their low-key Las Vegas wedding in July, they said “I do” in a traditional ceremony in August at the Good Will Hunting star’s Georgia estate.