Always a stunner! Jennifer Lopez shared a sexy snap of herself wearing a green, high-cut one-piece swimsuit and it’s hotter than any bikini pic we’ve seen in a long time.

On Monday, January 11, the 51-year-old hitmaker posted a stunning picture of herself in a green number while paddleboarding on vacation in Turks and Caicos. Though the piece is sold out everywhere, the suit pictured is the $150 Marisa style from Norma Kamali. Between the high-cut bottoms, the plunging neckline and open back, the one-piece is insanely sexy. Not to mention, her body is absolutely off the charts!

The 2020 Super Bowl Halftime performer accessorized the chic swimwear with giant clear sunglasses, silver hoop earrings and a chunky bracelet.

In the accompanying caption, J. Lo wrote, “How last week started ➡️ how it’s going this week.” In the second slide, the“On the Floor” singer shared a selfie rocking a vibrant, floral print North Face and see-through orange shades. Suggesting incredibly different climates with varied look, J.Lo naturally slays in both ensembles.

Fans flooded the comments praising Lopez’s incredibly impressive figure, including celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson. “That body💓💓💓💓 that jacket 🎯🎯,” she wrote.

So how does the Maid in Manhattan star maintain this ageless beauty? One way is through daily affirmations. In December, the JLo Beauty founder spoke with Elle about it. “Every day, I say I am youthful and timeless at every age,” the Hustlers star told the publication. “I live a beautiful adventurous life with my children, and we’re all in perfect health, always. All of these great things you learn to say to yourself so there’s this positive self-talk in your head really does create a beautiful person on the inside who maintains a beautiful person on the outside.”

This and a killer skincare routine helps. In December 2020, the multihyphenate talent announced her upcoming J Lo Beauty line featuring 8 products that anyone can add to their daily regimen. “You want to know how I got my skin, how I look this way? This is how,” she said in a statement at the time. “This is how I live my life and it’s pretty simple.”

Formulated with a 4-part olive blend, the products include a creamy cleanser, a glow-inducing serum, a rich moisturizing cream and many other must-haves. You can shop the entire collection starting on Thursday, January 14, at jlobeauty.com.

