What a show! Jennifer Lopez stunned onstage at the 2022 LuisaViaRoma x Unicef Capri Gala in a look that transported Us back to the ’70s.

The hitmaker, 53, concluded the event on Sunday, July 31 — which is held every year to celebrate the retailer’s long-term Unicef partnership — with a dazzling performance. To belt out her greatest songs, Lopez wowed in a sparkly, feather-adorned Roberto Cavalli design. The look featured a sexy zebra print top that was finalized with jewels. The New York native paired the piece with matching pants that were embellished with feathers.

“Che notte!!! Grazie Capri!! Ti Amo 🇮🇹 #LVRxUNICEF @unicef @luisaviaroma @jlobeauty,” Lopez captioned a video shared via Instagram of her concert.

After prepping her skin with JLo Beauty, celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips glammed the “Get Right” singer with products from Pat McGrath. To give Lopez a disco-inspired glow, Phillips, 30, used McGrath’s Mothership X: Moonlight Seduction palette as well as the beauty mogul’s Divine Blush, PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil and the Lust gloss in Blitz Gold.

Lopez’s big night marks her first major performance as Mrs. Ben Affleck. The Enough star and the Gone Girl actor, 49, tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16 and jetted off to France to celebrate their honeymoon in Paris. The Parisian love fest was filled with eye-catching looks from Lopez, including two Reformation dresses.

On July 23, the “On the Floor” artist stepped out in the label’s floral-adorned Tagliatelle Linen Dress for a day on the water. She leaned on Reformation — a brand favorited by Kendall Jenner, Meghan Markle, Selena Gomez and more — again on July 24, rocking the brand’s Stassie Dress in hot pink for a day of shopping in celebration of her birthday.

The flowy number, which is currently available online and retails for $278, features a halter construction and a cutout at the bodice. The MTV Generation Award winner paired the look with a Valentino handbag and platform sandal heels.

After a few days in the city of love, Affleck headed back to Los Angeles and Lopez flew to Italy for the gala. Before her performance, the songstress was spotted heading to lunch in Capri, wearing a multicolored paisley dress. To complement the look, Lopez had her hair styled in a sleek bun and accessorized with hoops and a gold clutch.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential