Jeremy Scott is saying goodbye to Moschino. After 10 years as the fashion house’s creative director, the renowned designer is out.

Scott, 47, announced his exit via Instagram on Monday, March 20, sending shockwaves throughout the fashion industry. “After 10 years, I am announcing today that I will be leaving Moschino,” he wrote via Instagram. “I’ve had a blast creating designs that will live on forever.”

He continued: “I am grateful for all the love and support I’ve received over this past decade. As I close this chapter, I am filled with excitement & anticipation and can’t wait to share with you all what I have in store for you next.”

Scott’s followers and famous friends reacted to the news in the comments section of the social media post. “Looking forward to your next chapter,” Naomi Campbell wrote. Elle Fanning shared: “Onto the next adventure!!!!!” Rita Ora, for her part, added: “You’ve transformed the brand and I can’t wait for the next chapter! Jeremy forever.”

Scott was tapped to be Moschino’s creative director in October 2013, reviving the brand with an eccentric and pop-culture-inspired aesthetic. He famously unveiled McDonald’s-themed designs during the brand’s fall/winter 2014 runway show and Powerpuff Girl-covered pieces at the spring/summer 2016 preview.

His over-the-top creations didn’t stop there. He was the brains behind the regal beaded gown Cardi B wore to the 2018 Met Gala, the chandelier ensemble Katy Perry donned at the 2019 soirée and was responsible for the colorful patchwork two-piece Zendaya sported at the July 2021 premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy. Scott’s spring/summer 2023 presentation for Moschino featured gowns adorned with pool floats and accessorized with rubber gloves.

Most recently, Angela Bassett looked radiant in a vibrant purple Moschino gown at the 2023 Academy Awards on March 12. The floor-length number featured a voluminous bodice, wrap detailing at the skirt and a cascading train.

Scott has also cooked up magic for Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Gwen Stefani, Madonna and more.

The Missouri native opened up about his design process to Elle in September 2020, sharing: “I fundamentally think about creativity like water. You pour it into a glass pitcher, then you can take that pitcher and pour it into a glass to drink out of, or you can pour it into a vase, or you can pour it into a pool, or you can pour it into the cracks in the sidewalk.”

