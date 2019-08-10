“The Moschino customer is easy to spot as they are usually the one dancing on top of the table,” designer Jeremy Scott tells Us. He says his brand is best described as “colorful, humorous and glamorous.” No matter the season, his creations stay true to the Italian label’s original motto that “fashion should be fun;” they’re always whimsical, quirky, often irreverent but still wearable. Case in point, Scott says his newest collection was inspired by classic horror films and Halloween, and can best be summarized as “spooky couture.”

Scott’s boundary-pushing fashion is a magnet for stars who want a statement-making ensemble. “Much like celebs, my designs are bold and have a point of view, they are iconic and help convey a message visually in an instant,” he says. For him, a memorable red carpet gown is one that “pushes the limit, it’s something daring and unexpected that makes people want to talk about it the next day around the water cooler — that for me is a total win.”

“I’ve been so blessed to work with and dress so many amazing artists and performers,” Scott admits, “What I enjoy most is building and creating together, pushing one another further, that is always inspiring to me, that creative exchange.” Some of his favorite collaborations include Sarah Paulson’s satin number from the Met Ball. “Sarah is one of our generations living treasures,” he muses, “The roles she plays — whether a smaller part like in Birdbox, or carrying the entire season of American Horror Story — she delivers the goods every time. I wanted to do something that would capture her serious stature as an actress and the playful side of her as an artist and an amazingly fun human who I’ve been so fortunate to get to know.” The result: a frock literally wrapped in an oversized bow, complete with champagne-shaped minaudière. Also from the Met Gala this year, Kacey Musgraves’ custom hot pink look, of which Scott says, “her leather biker dress that pays homage to Barbie is a memory I will always cherish.”

Scroll through to see how more Hollywood A-listers wear Moschino’s out-of-the-box gowns, including Kate Beckinsale’s trompe l’oeil inspired scribble number and Bella Hadid’s bespoke jewel-encrusted cut-out dress.