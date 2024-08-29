Your account
Star Style

Jessica Biel Slays in a Blue Set While Enjoying Day 3 of the US Open Tennis Championships

By
Jessica Biel is Beautiful in Blue at the US Open
Jessica Biel Jean Catuffe/GC Images/Getty Images

Jessica Biel mastered the art of fashion sets.

Biel, 42, stepped out in a blue ensemble while watching Coco Guaff play during Day Three of the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City on Wednesday, August 28. For the event, she wore a V-neck vest featuring brown tortoiseshell buttons. The actress teamed the piece with matching pleated trousers.

Biel accessorized with a gold bangle bracelet, a chunky matching chain necklace, hoop earrings and black sunglasses.

For glam, Biel donned soft makeup featuring filled-in eyebrows, natural eyeshadow, mascara and pink lips. Her hair, which appeared to be slightly blonder than it was earlier this month, was parted down the middle and worn down and straightened.

jessica biel style evolution

During the tennis match, Biel fanned herself while sitting next to model Coco Rocha. Rocha, 35, wore a black halter top, green pants and dark sunglasses. She twisted her brunette hair into a half-up, half-down bun.

This isn’t the first fabulous outfit Biel has rocked this summer — not by a long shot. While filming her upcoming series, The Better Sister, which also stars Elizabeth Banks, Biel strutted through the Big Apple in a casual outfit featuring a gray T-shirt, a dark blue denim jacket and light wash baggy jeans. She completed her look with crisp white sneakers and black sunglasses.

At the time, her hair was cut into a straight bob with her brown roots starting to grow out.

Celebs at the US Open

One month prior, she again showed off her street style while wearing a green cropped tank top and pleated tan pants. She wrapped a navy blue sweater around her shoulders and added the perfect amount of shine to her outfit with layered gold necklaces.

Biel completed her look with white sandals and charcoal shades.

