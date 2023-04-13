Jessica Simpson takes the Big Apple! The singer brought her fierce fashion sense to New York City while visiting with her husband, Eric Johnson.

“There’s no expiration date to a dream,” the 42-year-old fashion designer captioned a Wednesday, April 12, Instagram photo that showed her wearing edgy black lace-up pants. The glossy bottoms featured a corset-like construction and a flared hem, which elongated the Texas native’s legs.

Simpson paired the piece with a vibrant green cardigan and a black tank top. On her feet, she opted for a pair of Versace platform boots, which retail for $1,725. Simpson completed the look with aviator sunglasses, layers of metallic necklaces, a sparkly bracelet and a dazzling watch. In the second slide of the carousel, the Dukes of Hazzard star posed with Johnson, 43, who played it cool in a gray T-shirt and a baseball cap.

Later on Wednesday, the “Irresistible” artist posted a photo of herself in a brown mini dress, which she paired with black knee-boots and a gold top handle bag that was adorned with studs. Simpson continued her fashionable reign with a black one-shoulder gown in a different snap she also posted on Wednesday. “Whatever colors you have in your mind, I’ll show them to you and you’ll see them shine,” she captioned the social media post, quoting Bob Dylan.

Simpson and Johnson’s romantic getaway comes after the couple — who tied the knot in July 2014 — celebrated their daughter Birdie Mae’s fourth birthday. “This adorable wonder of a unicorn kiddo illuminates every color in the rainbow,” Simpson captioned a March 23 Instagram slideshow that gave fans a glimpse at her little one’s unicorn-themed birthday party. “Birdie magically makes us laugh AT ALL TIMES capturing attention from EVERYONE!”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Employee of the Month star continued: “She is uniquely and effortlessly herself. This little lady celebrates and twirls through her life in tutus with a pure unique understanding in her soul of glitter and sparkles.” Simpson added: “We love her SO VERY MUCH and she knows it. Birdie is a symphony of STARDUST and born to SHINE. I smiled the entire time writing this because even when she isn’t home, I feel her presence glowing inside me.”

Simpson and the former NFL star also share daughter Maxwell, 10, and 9-year-old son Ace. Simpson gushed about motherhood to Us Weekly in May 2018, sharing: “Being a mother is the best opportunity and challenge I’ve ever been blessed with in life.”