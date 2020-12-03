Joe Manganiello Reveals Sofia Vergara's Reaction to His Blue Mohawk

Ah, true love. Joe Manganiello shared Sofia Vergara’s reaction to his new radical blue mohawk. But that’s not all he spilled! We also learned the real reason he dyed his hair.

On Wednesday, December 2, the 43-year-old actor told Entertainment Tonight that his wife wasn’t all that bothered by the ‘do. “You know, she married an actor, so she had to think the weirdness would come out at some point,” he told the outlet.

However, this haircut and color wasn’t for his role in Justice League Snyder Cut like many speculated. In fact, it was something he wanted to do for himself before getting a specific hairstyle for work.

“Everything generally that I do looks wise has to do with some sort of role,” he continued. “This was one of the rare times when I had a couple of weeks to do something with my hair that I wanted to do.”

Well, at least partly. He explained that the mohawk was cut for a filming project but the bold color was all his idea.

“I had my hair in a white mohawk for a role and I’m getting ready to shave it tomorrow morning completely off for another role. So I had like a two or three-week span where I could do whatever I wanted with it,” he said. “So I just dyed my mohawk blue!”

The Magic Mike actor took to Instagram on November 4, to showcase drastic new hair alongside his impressive biceps. “Time to go to work…” he captioned the shot. Fans quickly flooded the comments, wondering what the Modern Family star would have to say about this new look.

“I have to know. How does Sophia like the look?” one person commented. Someone else replied, “I’m wondering that as well. 😂”

Meanwhile, others simply loved it. “Love the blue Mohawk,” one person wrote. “You wear it well!” Another commented, “You are the ONLY man who could make this look sexy.”

