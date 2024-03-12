Your account
Bills QB Josh Allen Is a Good Sport When Shopping With Girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld

By
Josh Allen Will Try on Whatever for Hailee
Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld Bryan M. Bennett;Lionel Hahn/Getty Images(2)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is absolutely “in love” with Hailee Steinfeld, according to his teammate Dion Dawkins

Dawkins, 29, opened up about the couple’s romance, sharing that Steinfeld, 27, has even encouraged Allen, 27, to expand his wardrobe. “If [Hailee] is shopping and she’s like, ‘Josh, try these on!’ Josh is going to say, ‘All right. I’ll try these on,’” Dawkins told TMZ in an interview published on Tuesday, March 12. 

Steinfeld also got Allen to fly to France for Paris Fashion Week

Earlier this month, the pair was spotted out to dinner in matching khaki outfits following the Miu Miu show. Steinfeld opted for a miniskirt and a leather trench coat as Allen sported a zip-up jacket and matching pants over a Prada T-shirt. 

During a March 5 outing, Allen suffered a major wardrobe malfunction when he ripped his pants. He took to X to share the moment writing, “My pants ripped at dinner. Didn’t want cheeks … I love Paris.” 

Steinfeld and Allen were first linked in April 2023. Two months later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that their romance was “going really great.” The insider continued, “Josh is the first guy in a while she’s been really interested in. … [They] laugh a ton [and are] always smiling.” 

Allen, for his part, publicly addressed his romance with Steinfeld for the first time in August 2023. Allen confessed during an appearance on the “Pardon My Take” podcast that “the fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” while referring to stories about him “making out” with Steinfeld.

