



Justin Bieber loves his bling and his latest piece of jewelry might very well be his biggest yet.

In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 19, the 25-year-old showed off a massive diamond ring on his left pointer finger. Through colorful emojis, he thanked J Balvin for the bauble.

The giant square-cut stone sits on a thick silver band and it is a truly blinding work of art. It makes his simple gold wedding band that sits two fingers down from it seem puny. And it most certainly is not! In fact, his wedding ring is an 18-karat gold Tiffany & Co. ring that retails for roughly $950.

This small little glimpse at the Latino singer’s gift led some to assume that the duo might be working together on new music. After all, the Biebs has been teasing that he’s dropping new music sooner rather than later.

On October Sunday, October 27, he wrote, “If this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas,” in an Instagram. Then in the caption, he added, “Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand. Love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster.”

Not to mention, this wouldn’t be the first time the two songwriters worked together. Their first collab was back in 2015 on a Latino remix of his hit single “Sorry.”

The “Love Yourself” singer isn’t afraid to show off his bling. For his wedding on Monday, September 30, he dressed up his classic black and white tuxedo with a sparkly studded grill that sat on his bottom teeth. But that wasn’t it! He also rocked a $60,000 gold Audemars Piguet watch that he splurged on from Jadelle Beverly Hills.