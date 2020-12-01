Throwing it back! Justin Bieber is going for a new look and we don’t hate it! Plus, he says he’s going for a look reminiscent of a Hollywood legend.

On Tuesday, December 1, the 26-year-old appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show showcasing a new long hairstyle that he said he’s growing out to resemble an iconic Brad Pitt ‘do.

“Hey, my hair’s getting kinda long, huh?” he said as he pulled his fingers through his strands.

“It’s getting very long,” Ellen DeGeneres agreed.

The “Yummy” singer joked that he’s growing it out to look like Pitt’s character Tristan in the 1994 film Legends of the Fall. “That’s what I’m going for,” he said. However, to truly embrace this look he’d have to add a few highlights here and there.

“Is that what you’re going for?” the host asked. “Shoulder length. Like, you could do ponytails!”

“I could,” Bieber said, pondering the hairstyle.

The Biebs has proven he’s definitely not afraid of changing up his look up every now and again. After all, who could forget his mustache moment? At the start of this year, the Canadian native was rocking a full ‘stache and fans were not into it.

“I’m so sorry but Justin Bieber’s mustache makes me very uncomfortable,” one user commented on social media. “Can someone sneak into Justin Bieber’s house and shave off his mustache,” another one asked.

But strangers weren’t the only ones who hated it. As it turns out, his wife Hailey Baldwin was also not a fan.

“Hailey was gonna freaking kill me,” he said in an Instagram Live with Kendall Jenner and Toronto Maple Leafs player Auston Matthew on April 5. “I wasn’t gonna be able to sleep in the bed. So, I had to shave [the mustache].”

We have a feeling the model might feel a lot differently about this sexy new look!

