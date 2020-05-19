All in good fun! Kaia Gerber isn’t letting her arm cast ruin her modeling mood!

On Monday, May 18, the 18-year-old beauty posted a video of herself shooting a spoof Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume commercial (she famously fronts the brand’s beauty campaigns).

Standing in a field of green stems and yellow flowers, Gerber is seen wearing a lovely white frock with buttons up the front and of course the arm cast she’s been wearing since Saturday. As the wind blows her hair back she goes to spritz herself with the fragrance but she can’t quite reach. She tries and tries to get closer but in the end, is unsuccessful. So, she just spritzes it in the air, walks into it and then twirls away.

“This is hard but I smell great,” she jokingly captioned the post.

A-listers flooded the comments to express their love of the post, including the designer himself, Marc Jacobs. “Even with your arm in a cast! Fantastic,” he wrote.

Patrick Schwarzenegger teased, “Don’t get It in your eye!!!” while Poppy Delevigne simply wrote, “Nailed it. 😍”

“Omg. I LOL’d so hard at the video,” celebrity hairstylist Glen Coco wrote.

Fellow stars also noted how, even with the massive blue cast, she looks beyond incredible. “Only you can pull the cast off like this wow,” blogger Amanda Steele wrote and Emily Ratajkowski chimed in, “Making casts look chic.”

They’re not wrong! Even when Gerber broke the news that she had a little accident on Saturday, May 16, she looked gorgeous in an olive green Myra Swim bikini. The following day, she used the plaster as an easy way to hold up her book while she read in the pool. Why not?!

During her Instagram Live book club chat on Sunday, the model explained what happened. “I want to talk about this week’s uninvited guest, which is my cast,” she said. “I actually broke my wrist yesterday. I was in a little bit of an accident. Thankfully I am OK, everyone is OK, and this is the worst of the injuries so I feel very grateful. And I’m not gonna let it stop me from talking about this week’s book, but it is going to be joining us for the next couple of book clubs.”

