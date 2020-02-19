Tattoo twins? Kaia Gerber showed off her fresh ink days after her big brother, Presley Gerber, debuted his face tattoo.

“Elf,” Kaia, 18, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 18, showing off her new tattoo.

In the sexy photo, the model, who is recently single following her January 2020 split from Pete Davidson, revealed an angel-like design near her rib cage and showed off a few more of her minimalist tattoos.

In the shirtless selfie, Kaia, who is the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and entrepreneur Rande Gerber, gave her followers a peek at a small heart tat on her shoulder, as well as three barely visible designs on her elbow, wrist and shoulder blade.

View this post on Instagram elf A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on Feb 18, 2020 at 9:58am PST

Kaia’s ink reveal comes a little more than a week after her brother posted a pic of his face tattoo on social media. Presley, 20, who is also a model, shared a video and final photo of his ink, which reads “misunderstood,” on February 7 via Instagram.

After getting the word inscribed under his left eye, Presley received a lot of backlash from people on social media, so he explained his decision the next day in an Instagram Live video.

“I don’t feel very understood, I guess,” the model replied on February 8, after someone asked what the tattoo meant.

During the live chat, Presley called out his haters after one claimed he must be “bored” and had “all the money at your disposal” growing up, which is “never a good thing.”

“I just wanted to come on here and be, like, if anyone has s–t to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or anything, I will give you my address,” Presley said. “I promise, and you can come say it to my face.”

His girlfriend then popped onto the screen during the Instagram Live video to say that “[Presley’s] parents love it, by the way.”

It’s not the only tattoo Presley sports. The California native has a tattoo in honor of Kaia, which reads “Kaia XXIII,” which he showed off in February 2018.