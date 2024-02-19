Kaia Gerber lit up British Vogue and Tiffany & Co.’s Celebrate Fashion and Film Party with her outfit.

Gerber, 22, graced the soirée — which was hosted after the 77th annual British Academy Film Awards in London on Sunday, February 18 — in a gold fringe dress by Celine. The frock, unveiled in the fashion house’s spring/summer 2024 ready-to-wear collection, resembled a firework due to its spiky construction, which featured tassels protruding in different directions at the bodice. The piece then fell into a flapper-like skirt, stopping at Gerber’s thighs.

The supermodel let the design be the focal point of her look, simply pairing the dress with low strappy sandal heels. She wore her brunette mane in loose curls and opted for striking glam that included heavy liner, contour, rosy cheeks and a soft lip.

Gerber’s Sunday style statement comes after she glittered in a different look while supporting boyfriend Austin Butler at the U.K. premiere of Dune: Part Two on Thursday, February 15. That evening, she showed off her figure in a fitted brown dress covered in tiny sparkles.

Related: Style File: This Week in Looks A new year brings new red carpet moments. Hollywood’s leading ladies have been serving up major style inspiration while at award shows, parties, film premieres and more. We’re seeing little black dresses, glittering gowns and cutout frocks galore — all teamed with great glam, unforgettable hair and fabulous footwear. Take the Golden Globes in Los […]

She accessorized with a metallic envelope clutch and coordinating shoes. She kept her makeup simple and wore her hair loose and parted down the middle.

Butler, 32 — who stars in the sequel alongside Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Florence Pugh — looked effortless in a loose-fitting suit jacket teamed with a white tank top and relaxed trousers.

Related: Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber’s Relationship Timeline Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber‘s relationship became a topic of conversation in late 2021 — and the couple’s connection has only heated up since then. Butler and Gerber first sparked romance rumors in December 2021 after they were spotted attending a yoga class together. At the time, a source exclusively revealed to Us Weekly that […]

Gerber and Butler sparked dating rumors in late 2021 when they were seen attending a yoga class together. In May 2022, they made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala. In September 2023, an insider exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the couple’s status, sharing that they’re still going strong.

“Kaia can’t believe she and Austin have been dating for nearly two years,” the source said, adding, “They’ve both been so busy with their careers that the time has flown by.”