Kaia Gerber looked beautiful in blue at the Palm Royale premiere.

The 22-year-old supermodel looked radiant at the Thursday, March 14, screening in an azure Alaïa mini dress from the luxury label’s fall/winter 2024 collection. The frock features an asymmetrical drape design with intricate detailing at the bodice. She paired the piece with white pointed-toe pumps and a dainty nude manicure. For glam, Gerber — who stars as Mitzi in the TV series — donned soft makeup featuring long lashes and pink lips. Her brunette tresses were parted down the middle and styled in beachy waves.

Her famous parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, supported her at the big event, posing together on the red carpet. Crawford, 58, rocked a black plunging blouse and leather miniskirt. She elevated her look with a paperclip necklace, dainty earrings, a metallic purse strappy flats and a leather belt featuring gold hardware. Her hair was styled in a bouncy blowout and she slayed with simple makeup.

Rande, meanwhile, paired a navy blue suede jacket with a matching button-down shirt and dark pants.

Presley Gerber, Kaia’s older brother, was also at the premiere. He snapped photos with his parents, rocking a T-shirt, dark pants and embroidered jacket. He topped his look off with black sneakers.

According to AppleTV+, Palm Royale takes place in 1969 and follows a group of women as they attempt to “cross the line between the haves and have-nots to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive, fashionable and treacherous table: Palm Beach high society.”

Kristen Wiig, Carol Burnett, Ricky Martin, Leslie Bibb and Allison Janney also star in the show.

Palm Royale premieres on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, March 20.