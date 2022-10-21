Pretty Woman! Kaitlyn Dever opened up about her evolving personal style — and how Ticket to Paradise costar Julia Roberts serves as a major fashion inspiration.

“She has the best style. … She can go really elegant with her looks, but she’s also just a flip-flop girl,” Dever, 25, told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, October 20, of the Oceans Eleven star, 54. “I noticed that she can go casual, which I really admire because that’s how I am with my personal style.”

The Booksmart actress stars in the new romantic comedy as Lily — a free-spirited 20-something deciding if she should tie the knot with her boyfriend, Gede (Maxime Bouttier). Roberts, for her part, plays Dever’s mom, Georgia, who travels to Bali with ex-husband David (George Clooney) to stop her daughter from “making the mistake they did 25 years ago,” per the official IMDB description.

That onscreen mother-daughter bond is something that flourished in real life between the Last Man Standing alum and Mystic Pizza star. The pair ended up clicking so well while filming the movie, Roberts even bought Dever the perfect birthday gift.

“Julia got me a really beautiful, casual, and summery top for my birthday. I was just thinking about it recently, and I’ll never forget it!” the Rosaline actress shared.

Beyond looking to the Oscar winner for style recs, Dever relies on whatever character she’s playing at the time to help inspire her fashion choices.

“I feel like part of the reason I do acting is because I get to wear all kinds of different outfits and try on different character’s styles,” she explained to ET on Thursday. “After I play a character, I kind of dress like them weeks after I’ve completed the project.”

When it comes to her current fashion obsession, the Arizona native is all about sporting chic jewelry to help her “outfit feel elevated.”

“My favorite combination is mixing silver and gold jewelry. I think it’s a really cool thing that we don’t see enough of,” she gushed.

Both Roberts and Dever sparkled at the Ticket to Paradise premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, October 17, with the Erin Brockovich star donning a bright fuchsia gown by Greta Constantine. The dress — which Roberts accessorized with Chopard drop earrings — featured a plunging deep-V neckline and voluminous puff sleeves.

The Unbelievable star, meanwhile, rocked a Miu Miu top and skirt accessorized with Jimmy Choo heels. Her hair, which was pulled back in a chignon, helped eventuate the bejeweled look to give her a slightly edgy, youthful vibe.

Clooney, 61, was also in attendance, rocking an elegant gray suit sans tie and accompanied by wife Amal Clooney. The lawyer, 44, stunned in a vintage Alexander McQueen dress from the designer’s spring 2003 collection paired with Gianvito Rossi sandals.