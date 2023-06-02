She doesn’t even have to try! Kaley Cuoco was effortlessly sexy at the Based on a True Story premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 1.

The 37-year-old actress was a must-see on the red carpet in an oversized blazer, which she pared with a lace bra. Cuoco wore the jacket unbuttoned, allowing the lingerie to peak out underneath. The Flight Attendant star drew even more attention to the sultry top with gold layered necklaces.

Cuoco completed the ensemble with a black pleated skirt and coordinating pointed-toe pumps. For glam, the Big Bang Theory alum rocked a smoky eye, rosy cheeks and a pink lip. She had her honey-colored tresses styled in loose curls.

The Thursday outing comes after Cuoco returned to the red carpet on April 26 following the birth of her first child — baby daughter Matilda with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. The Young Sheldon actress glowed as she accompanied Pelphrey, 40, at the premiere of his Max series, Love & Death.

Cuoco was a vibrant sight in a blue mock neck gown, featuring whimsical silk fabric that blew with the wind. She kept the colorful theme going with her footwear, opting for mint green kitten heels. For glam, celebrity makeup artist Courtney Hart gave Cuoco a warm beat using products from Charlotte Tilbury, Chanel Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Lancôme.

Pelphrey, for his part, looked dapper in a khaki-colored suit teamed with brown dress shoes.

Little Matilda arrived on March 30, with Cuoco introducing her to the world via Instagram on April 1. “Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives,” the California native wrote alongside a carousel of photos. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief.”

Cuoco opened up about wanting to start a family with her beau in an interview with Emmy magazine, which was published on May 26.

“[Having children] was not a goal of mine,” the California native said, noting it was not on her “radar” to become a mother. “As a young girl I dreamed of it, but I became involved in my career. Then when we met, it was instantaneous. [I thought,] ‘Oh my God, I want to have a kid with you.’”

She added: “We both wanted it so badly, which was not what I thought my life would be. I love my career and wanted to just keep living my life. But Tom came along, and something changed. We’re not 20, so we felt like we probably couldn’t wait too long. Then we got so blessed — it happened right away.”