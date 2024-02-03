Kanye West is known for his outrageous fashions, and his latest street style might just take the cake.

West, 46, was spotted outside son Saint’s basketball game in Los Angeles on Friday, February 2. Dressed in all black, the rapper wore a hockey mask over his face. The mask resembled a similar one that Friday the 13th character Jason Voorhees has in the horror movies.

West shares Saint, 8, as well as daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, and youngest son Psalm, 4, with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. West and Kardashian, 43, were married for nearly seven years before they split in 2021. They finalized their divorce in November 2022 and have since prioritized coparenting their children.

“Kim and Kanye may not always see eye to eye, but they have managed an amicable relationship based solely on their kids,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They know that’s what is healthiest when it comes to their children’s lives, plus they share a lot of history together and will always be family. They’re able to communicate in a mature manner and Kim is happy where things are at.”

Related: Kanye West's Most Outrageous Moments Kanye West isn't one to shy away from controversy, and you can bet he's prone to saying exactly what's on his mind. Here, we relive West's biggest OMG moments!

West has since moved on with Bianca Censori, to whom he was first linked in 2022. West and Censori, 29, secretly wed in December 2022.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse,” the rapper gushed via his Instagram in January, sharing a tribute to Censori, whom he called an “inspirational [and] talented artist” who’s remained steadfast at his side. “The most amazing stepmom to our children. I love you so much. Thank you for sharing your life with me.”

Censori, an architectural designer for West’s Yeezy brand, has since gotten closer to West and Kardashian’s children. She’s been even pictured at dinner with North several times.

Related: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Ups and Downs Through the Years Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have experienced both highs and lows over the years. Kardashian and West met in the early 2000s when he was recording a song with her pal Brandy, a singer who is also the older sister to Ray J — the KKW Beauty mogul’s ex. The duo reconnected years later after […]

“Kim knows that North has a happy relationship with Bianca and that’s all that matters to her,” the insider added to Us. “What happens in their personal life is none of her business, just like she knows that Kanye doesn’t pry into her personal life either.”

Kardashian, for her part, moved on with comedian Pete Davidson following the divorce. After dating for eight months, they split in August 2022. She has since been linked to Baltimore Ravens athlete Odell Beckham Jr.

“Their connection was mutual and grew flirtatious pretty quickly. They’re dating, but things are still fairly casual,” a second source told Us in September 2023 of Kardashian and the wide receiver, 31. “There’s nothing official so they’re both allowed to date other people. Although they’re not committed, Kim usually dates one guy at a time, so she’s not seeing anybody else.”