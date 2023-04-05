Soaking up the sun! Kate Hudson is living her best life with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 4, to show off moments from a recent pool day with her 36-year-old beau. The Almost Famous star looked summer-ready in a sexy yellow and black string bikini. Hudson paired the set with a trucker hat and black sunglasses. Fujikawa, who popped the question in September 2021, matched his soon-to-be wife with a dark-colored baseball cap and coordinating shades.

“Lately,” the Skeleton Key actress captioned the social media post, which also included shots of Hudson swimming with her and Fujikawa’s 4-year-old daughter, Rani. Hudson is also the mother of sons Ryder, 19, and Bingham, 11, with exes Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy, respectively.

When she’s not taking a dip, the Bride Wars star can be found serving looks on a red carpet. At the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, Hudson was a shimmering sight in a silver sequin gown by Rodarte. The figure-hugging number featured a plunging neckline, billowing sleeves and a cascading train. For glam, she rocked a soft makeup look that included sparkly eyes, rosy cheeks and a peachy lip. She finished her look with bouncy curls.

Her voluminous tresses were brought to life by hairstylist Jason Rozenberg, who exclusively told Us Weekly: “We saw the dress and knew we wanted to do something super classic and elegant.”

He continued: “In truth, Kate was her own inspiration for this classic Hollywood wave; we had done a similar style previously and it was so gorgeous, we knew we had to do a version of it again! This time, we added a bit more wave to compliment the dress.”

Rozenberg prepped Hudson’s mane with Kerasilk Volumizing Shampoo and Foam Conditioner “to create the ideal foundation for a voluminous look,” he told Us. He finished the wet styling with a scoop of the Kerasilk Treatment recovery hair mask to bolster tresses. Afterward, he dried Hudson’s hair using the Varis AirQ hair dryer and boar bristle brush with ceramic barrel “to create maximum shape and style.”

After the ceremony, Hudson’s blonde locks were pulled up into a sultry updo with face-framing tendrils for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The flirty coiffure perfectly complemented the Fool’s Gold star’s hot pink dress. Hudson looked like a blossoming bouquet as her Tamara Ralph number was completed with protruding floral sleeves and a waist-cinching silhouette.