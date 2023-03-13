Cancel OK
It’s a long story! Kate Hudson hit the 95th annual Academy Awards champagne carpet with flowing tresses and her hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg let Us in on the surprising secret to the sexy style.

When the duo met to get ready at a hotel in Beverly Hills on Sunday, March 12, it didn’t take them long to land on a chosen style. “We saw the dress and knew we wanted to do something super classic and elegant,” the hair guru dishes. “In truth, Kate was her own inspiration for this classic Hollywood wave; we had done a similar style previously and it was so gorgeous, we knew we had to do a version of it again! This time, we added a bit more wave to compliment the dress”

Of course, bombshell waves proved to be the perfect complement to the show-stopping silver sequins custom Rodarte mermaid gown. Styled by Sophie Lopez, the Knives Out: A Glass Onion Mystery actress accessorized the slinky frock with Guiseppe Zanotti heels and Rahaminov jewels.

While sipping on a bottle of bubbly, the glam team set to work to the tunes of Fleetwood Mac. :”The vibes in the room were great,” the hair pro reveals. “We had a really great playlist going!”

First, the hairstylist prepped Hudson’s locks Kerasilk Volumizing Shampoo and Foam Conditioner “to create the ideal foundation for a voluminous look,” he says. He finished the wet styling with a dollop of Kerasilk Treatment recovery hair mask to bolster tresses. He then blow dried hair completely using the Varis AirQ hair dryer and boar bristle brush with ceramic barrel “to create maximum shape and style.”

Once hair was dry, it was time for the essential element of the look. Rozenberg used 20” tape-in hair extensions by Great Lengths in shade Soft Almond (a rooted soft champagne blonde hue) to add length and fill, blending seamlessly with the 43-year-old actress’ natural locks.

But it was Rozenberg’s special technique that led to the hyper-natural finish. Instead of stacking the extensions, he applied them directly at the root for “a more cohesive look,” he says. Once they were in, the hair pro razored the ends “to create an even more seamless blend with Kate’s hair.”

After running a bit of heat protecting serum through the lush locks, he used a 1.5 inch marcel curling wand from Varis to make waves. After three hours of styling, the look was complete. The final touch? A dab of Kerasilk Taming Balm “to smooth hair and give a silky soft finish.”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star was ready to head to the venue. “My goal was to make sure she walked out the door looking and feeling confident,” Rozenberg shares, and the mission was accomplished. “She loved!” the pro exclaims, of the chic yet sexy style.

